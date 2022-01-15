Trending Tags

winter in toronto

Toronto's Nordic Lights Festival Will Turn The Frozen Waterfront Into A Glowing Wonderland

It will light up your world. 💡

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Harbourfront Centre | Handout

A new event is turning Toronto's waterfront into an illuminated wonderland, and you can explore giant installations that light up the night.

Nordic Lights is an attraction produced by the Harbourfront Centre and Fjord Studio, and it features six interactive artworks by Canadian and Nordic artists.

Beginning January 27, you can wander throughout the open-air gallery and explore the different installations, all of which are focused around sustainability.

Harbourfront Centre | Handout

You can see a glowing, LED-lit swing, a massive illuminated cube that reacts to your movements, and a video projected across the wall of the Power Plant.

There is also a radiant, doodle-shaped installation that flashes with colour.

The outdoor event is a great way to get outside and experience some magic during the winter months, and the unique artworks are sure to light up your world.

Nordic Lights

Harbourfront Centre | Handout

Price: Free

When: January 27 to February 13, 2022, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Address: 235 Queens Quay W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Wander around the illuminated waterfront and enjoy these giant installations.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

