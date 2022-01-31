Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

9 Exciting Toronto Attractions That You Can Finally Visit Again This Week

Leave your couch behind!

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
9 Exciting Toronto Attractions That You Can Finally Visit Again This Week
@kurt.wang | Instagram, @1stph_rdnz7 | Instagram

With certain provincial restrictions lifting on January 31, many Toronto attractions are planning to reopen their doors.

You can visit some exciting spots including Casa Loma, immersive exhibits, and more, so start planning your next outing!

The Royal Ontario Museum

Price: $23 per adult

When: Reopening February 2, 2022

Address: 100 Queen’s Park, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can explore tons of exhibits, including Great Whales: Up Close And Personal, starting next week.

Website

Ripley's Aquarium

Price: $43 per adult

When: Reopening January 31, 2022

Address: 288 Bremner Blvd., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Get ready to dive into the underwater world again, because Ripley's Aquarium is set to open on January 31. You can visit sharks, watch jellyfish, and more.

Website

Immersive Van Gogh

Price: $34.99 + per person

When: Reopening February 3, 2022

Address: 1 Yonge St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can see Van Gogh's artwork like never before at this massive exhibit, where digital projections bring his paintings to life.

Website

The Art Gallery of Ontario

Price: $25 per adult

When: Reopening February 1, 2022

Address: 317 Dundas St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: The art gallery plans to open February 1st, so you'll be able to visit exhibits and enjoy a variety of works. Plus, Wednesday nights are free!

Website

Casa Loma

Price: $30 per adult

When: Reopening February 2, 2022

Address: 1 Austin Terr., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Toronto's majestic castle is making a comeback next week, and you'll be able to explore its impressive halls and exhibits once more.

Website

Beyond Monet

Price: $39.99 per adult

When: Reopening February 3, 2022

Address: 255 Front St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This immersive experience transports you right inside Monet's renowned paintings. You'll be able to see over 400 of the artist's works projected across the space.

Website

Ontario Science Centre

Price: $22 per adult

When: Reopening February 2, 2022

Address: 770 Don Mills Rd., North York, ON

Why You Need To Go: From a glowing replica of the Earth to giant bugs, you can explore all sorts of wonders at the Science Centre.

Website

Immersive Klimt

Price: $35 + per person

When: Reopening February 3, 2022

Address: 1 Yonge St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Step into the golden age of Vienna at this dazzling art exhibit, which features works from Gustav Klimt.

Website

CN Tower

Price: $40 per adult

When: Reopening January 31, 2022

Address: 290 Bremner Blvd., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: The CN Tower's soaring observation levels are reopening soon, so you can gaze over the city from way up high.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Lunar New Year

Yorkdale Shopping Centre Has A Golden "Gateway Through Time" To Celebrate Lunar New Year

You can also enjoy a special afternoon tea.

Yorkdale Shopping Centre | Handout

The Year of the Tiger is almost here, and to celebrate, Yorkdale Shopping Centre has opened some dreamy new displays.

You can wander through an "immersive portal" located outside Holt Renfrew, which is meant to be symbolic of "Crossing a Gate to the New Year".

Keep Reading Show less
things to do in toronto

9 Things To Do In Toronto This Valentine's Day That Aren't Just Dinner & A Movie

Are you a flame? Because I think I found my perfect match.

@erin_slaterr | Instagram, @couple.of.beaches | Instagram

Yes, Toronto is a city filled with lots of romantic restaurants for couples who would like to enjoy a candlelit and exquisite meal on Valentine's Day, but sometimes this idea seems a bit too cliché.

With Ontario's reopening plan, activities and ideas that seem long forgotten will be enjoyable once again.

Keep Reading Show less

A String Quartet In Toronto Will Play Your Favourite Film Scores By Candlelight & Tickets Are $30

Including music from Harry Potter, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Godfather and more! 🙌

@candlelight.concerts | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you're up to date with Toronto's music scene, then you might already know about the upcoming candlelit Taylor Swift tribute concert that will be performed by a string quartet. You can still get tickets to that show, but did you know you can also get tickets to see a string quartet play an array of famous film scores by candlelight, too?

Keep Reading Show less
winter in toronto

7 Snow Day Activities In Toronto That Aren't Just Binge-Watching Netflix Shows

Stay warm! ❄️

@ripleysaquaca | Instagram, @bar_neon | Instagram

The weather outside is frightful, but in Toronto, there's still more to do than watch reruns of your favourite Netflix shows.

You can experience all sorts of unique activities without leaving your couch, or you can bundle up and enjoy some outdoor activities in the snow.

Keep Reading Show less