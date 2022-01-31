9 Exciting Toronto Attractions That You Can Finally Visit Again This Week
Leave your couch behind!
With certain provincial restrictions lifting on January 31, many Toronto attractions are planning to reopen their doors.
You can visit some exciting spots including Casa Loma, immersive exhibits, and more, so start planning your next outing!
The Royal Ontario Museum
Price: $23 per adult
When: Reopening February 2, 2022
Address: 100 Queen’s Park, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can explore tons of exhibits, including Great Whales: Up Close And Personal, starting next week.
Ripley's Aquarium
Price: $43 per adult
When: Reopening January 31, 2022
Address: 288 Bremner Blvd., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Get ready to dive into the underwater world again, because Ripley's Aquarium is set to open on January 31. You can visit sharks, watch jellyfish, and more.
Immersive Van Gogh
Price: $34.99 + per person
When: Reopening February 3, 2022
Address: 1 Yonge St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can see Van Gogh's artwork like never before at this massive exhibit, where digital projections bring his paintings to life.
The Art Gallery of Ontario
Price: $25 per adult
When: Reopening February 1, 2022
Address: 317 Dundas St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The art gallery plans to open February 1st, so you'll be able to visit exhibits and enjoy a variety of works. Plus, Wednesday nights are free!
Casa Loma
Price: $30 per adult
When: Reopening February 2, 2022
Address: 1 Austin Terr., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Toronto's majestic castle is making a comeback next week, and you'll be able to explore its impressive halls and exhibits once more.
Beyond Monet
Price: $39.99 per adult
When: Reopening February 3, 2022
Address: 255 Front St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This immersive experience transports you right inside Monet's renowned paintings. You'll be able to see over 400 of the artist's works projected across the space.
Ontario Science Centre
Price: $22 per adult
When: Reopening February 2, 2022
Address: 770 Don Mills Rd., North York, ON
Why You Need To Go: From a glowing replica of the Earth to giant bugs, you can explore all sorts of wonders at the Science Centre.
Immersive Klimt
Price: $35 + per person
When: Reopening February 3, 2022
Address: 1 Yonge St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Step into the golden age of Vienna at this dazzling art exhibit, which features works from Gustav Klimt.
CN Tower
Price: $40 per adult
When: Reopening January 31, 2022
Address: 290 Bremner Blvd., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The CN Tower's soaring observation levels are reopening soon, so you can gaze over the city from way up high.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.