8 Toronto Spots Locals Say Are Absolute Tourist Traps But Visitors Can't Get Enough Of
Let's go to the Ex (or not?)
As people are getting busy with travelling through the 6ix again, locals are warning that there are some Toronto attractions that people should watch out for.
Some spots are just boring and bland, others may seem too expensive, or some just straight-up need a renovation to spruce it up a bit.
So, Narcity asked our readers on Instagram to dish out the truth about which locations and attractions in Toronto are a trap for tourists.
Here are eight Toronto spots that locals think you should steer clear of.
CN Tower
Address: 290 Bremner Blvd., Toronto, ON
Locals in Toronto want you to stay away from the good Ol' CN Tower, arguably one of the most well-known landmarks that distinguish Toronto from any other city in the world.
To attract tourists, the building offers an activity called the EdgeWalk, where thrill-seekers are harnessed and allowed to walk outside around the top of the tower.
It also boasts a restaurant with a 360-degree view of the city, but one Google reviewer said that the food they had there was expensive and mediocre.
Yonge & Dundas Square
Address: 1 Dundas St. E., Toronto, ON
According to locals, it's best to stay clear of this major intersection in the downtown core. Google reviewers have noted that it's the site of terrible traffic, and others say that it's just boring and bland compared to other famous intersections around the world.
Though, one reviewer online went as far as saying that it's "the armpit of Toronto".
Compared to Times Square, it just doesn't pack as hard of a punch.
Ripley's Aquarium
Address: 288 Bremner Blvd., Toronto
Paying a visit to Toronto's fishy friends is a trap, according to locals. This spot is home to many species of aquatic animals, like those cool jellyfish you always see in Instagram photos taken at the aquarium.
Tourists can take selfies with sharks in tanks and watch the stingrays, but it's just not enough for some locals to keep coming back. Some reviews claim long lines and high prices.
The Distillery Historic District
Address: 55 Mill St., Toronto, ON
Locals think this almost twenty-year-old spot is not worth the trip. But since 2003, it's been a place for tourists and locals alike to shop at boutiques, have a bite to eat, and admire some art galleries.
The Toronto Islands
Address: Centre Island in Lake Ontario, 9 Queens Quay W., Toronto, ON
This 5-kilometre long island is just a 13-minute ferry ride from the downtown core, where tourists can go spend their day on the beach, have a picnic, ride their bikes, or go kayaking.
Despite this though, it's not a place that locals think is worth travelling to. Some reviews call the island crowded and note the ferry service could be better.
3D Toronto Sign at City Hall
Address: Nathan Phillips Square, 100 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON
A giant sign erected with Toronto's name is something that locals think is an absolute trap. Tourists can admire how the sign lights up in a variety of different colours to honour special celebrations, but, locals don't think it's something to visit.
Canadian National Exhibition
Address: 210 Princes' Blvd., Toronto, ON
The CNE is known for its plethora of fried and sweet eats for local and international foodies alike, along with having some classic carnival activities that are bound to have been part of someone's childhood one way or another throughout the past century.
Even though this event is coming back after an almost two-year hiatus, some reviewers said they're not impressed enough by it to come back another time.
Eaton Centre
Address: 220 Yonge St., Toronto, ON
This clump of stores and eateries smack dab in the middle of the city is a spot where locals are saying tourists can take their money elsewhere.
One Google reviewer noted they felt that the Eaton Centre was darkly lit and in need of a renovation.