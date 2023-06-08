4 Ontario Tourist Traps That Locals Say Are The Worst In The Province (VIDEO)
What do you think the biggest tourist trap is?
There are tourist traps all over Ontario, but which ones are the worst?
Tourist traps are money-sucking attractions that aren't worth the hype or price tag and are typically marketed toward tourists or newcomers to the city.
The novelty experiences usually come with a gift shop attached or a ridiculous price tag that you're forced to pay on occasion when visitors come into town.
Ontario is home to quite a few locally deemed tourist traps, from the CN Tower to Niagara Falls. Narcity took to the streets to ask locals what the biggest tourist traps in Ontario are — and people had opinions.
CN Tower
Price: $43+ per person
Address: 290 Bremner Blvd., Toronto, ON
Why it's a tourist trap: The CN Tower, the golden child of Toronto's skyline, was mentioned the most as one of the worst tourist traps in Ontario.
One local called the attraction too "busy," while another person said it was "so expensive" for just being "okay."
The attraction allows you to gaze across the city skyline (granted, there are no clouds), dine in the 360 Restaurant or even walk the edge, but each option comes with a hefty price, so if you're trying to stick to a budget, this may be worth skipping.
Casa Loma
Price: $40+ per adult
Address: 1 Austin Terrace, Toronto, ON
Why it's a tourist trap: Three locals said Casa Loma was the biggest tourist trap in Ontario.
The 1914 castle in the heart of midtown Toronto is a heritage landmark and one of Toronto's biggest tourist attractions.
The grand castle is stunning, with gorgeous gardens and fairy tale vibes, but each visit can cost you a pretty penny, especially if you plan on grabbing a snack or refreshment while you're there.
One local noted that even the coffee is too expensive here.
Ripley's Aquarium of Canada
Price: $44 per adult
Address: 288 Bremner Blvd., Toronto, ON
Why it's a tourist trap: Only one person mentioned Ripley's Aquarium of Canada, so if this is your favourite attraction in the province, don't feel too bad.
It takes about 2.5 hours to walk through, according to the aquarium's website, and has plenty of aquatic life to see, but after you've visited a couple of times, the allure may wear off in comparison to the price tag.
Niagara Falls
Price: Seeing Niagara Falls is free, but the attractions around it aren't.
Address: 6650 Niagara Pkwy., Niagara Falls, ON
Why it's a tourist trap: Over a handful of locals said Niagara Falls is a tourist trap, and while the falls themselves are free, all of the tourist attractions around them aren't.
From haunted houses to carnival games, it's hard to visit the falls without spending money, and if you want to get a more hands-on experience with the falls, you'll have to pay.
For example, ziplining over the falls costs $69.99 per person, and a boat tour of the falls will cost you $32.75 per adult.
To sum it up, one local said it was "beautiful" but "whatever."
