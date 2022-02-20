7 Spots Around Niagara Falls That Locals Say Are Overrated Tourist Traps
It's a trap!
It's no secret that there are a lot of places for tourists to explore around Niagara Falls. From mouthwatering eats to romantic weekend getaways, it's a spot where people love to meet up for some good food, great attractions, and even better experiences.
But, some spots just aren't worth your time and are either way too expensive, tacky, or rammed with too many people.
So Narcity asked our readers on Instagram to weigh in and share the restaurants and attractions around Niagara Falls that are total tourist traps.
Here are seven places in Niagara that locals say you may want to avoid.
Dragonfly Nightclub
Address: 6380 Fallsview Blvd., Niagara Falls, ON
Niagara is brimming with nightlife activities that tourists look for when they want a fun night out. But some locals weren't overly impressed with this nightclub.
On Google, Dragonfly Nightclub is boasting less than three stars, and some of the Google reviews mention some rude bouncers, too.
Clifton Hill
Address: Clifton Hill, 4960 Clifton Hill, Niagara Falls, ON
Clifton Hill is the street in Niagara Falls where you can find everything from a giant Ferris wheel, to a wax museum of celebrities where you can see Canadian superstar Justin Bieber up close and personal.
It's a definite tourist go-to for people looking for an adventure, however, some locals say they'd much rather avoid it and the crowds.
IHOP
Address: 6455 Fallsview Blvd., Niagara Falls, ON, and various locations
Even though they have five different locations in Niagara Falls, some locals claim this popular American breakfast chain isn't worth the money for their flapjacks and other breakfast items.
Niagara Skywheel
Address: 4960 Clifton Hill, Niagara Falls, ON
According to a few locals, this popular sightseeing attraction in the heart of Clifton Hill is simply overrated, and not worth your time.
Denny's
Address: 5905 Victoria Ave., Niagara Falls, ON
You might be better off cooking breakfast where you're staying rather than visiting a Denny's in Niagara Falls, as some people say this all-day breakfast chain just isn't worth the trip.
Rainforest Cafe
Address: 4915 Clifton Hill, Niagara Falls, ON
Cue the booming rainforest sounds. Locals say this animal-themed café chain where families can sit for a casual dining experience in Niagara Falls isn't really a must-see.
The casinos
Niagara Falls is filled with casinos attracting tourists looking to test their luck at the slots or place bets right at the gambling table. While you can win big, you can also go home without earning a single dollar, too.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.