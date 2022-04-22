NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Fireworks Are Coming Back To Niagara Falls & They'll Be Lighting Up The Skies Every Night

Toronto Associate Editor
If you missed the snaps, the crackles, and the pops of the fireworks at Niagara Falls, well, you're in luck because they are making a comeback this year.

In a news release from April 21, Niagara Falls Tourism announced that they are bringing back "Canada's longest-running" pyrotechnic show starting this spring and going all the way through to the fall.

Starting up on Victoria Day weekend on Monday, May 20, and going on until Thanksgiving Monday, October 10, 2022, fireworks are going to illuminate Niagara's night skies every single night for 144 consecutive nights.

"The return of the Niagara Falls Fireworks builds on an extraordinary lineup of entertainment options for the summer season, continuing to showcase our city's reputation as Canada's entertainment capital," CEO of Niagara Falls Tourism, Janice Thomson, said in the announcement.

Not sure which spots offer the best views for the fireworks?

The tourism agency notes that there are tons of viewing points across Niagara Falls that will give you a dazzling view.

They recommend, however, checking out Niagara Parks, or if you are looking for a higher vantage point, they point to the Skylon Tower and the Niagara SkyWheel as some of the best viewing spots.

If there is some seriously terrible weather happening that night the fireworks might not set off, according to the Niagara Falls Tourism website.

So, if you are planning a weekend getaway to the falls and want to see the show, you might want to consider checking the weather forecast first.

Niagara Falls Fireworks

Price: Free

When: Monday, May 20 to Monday, October 10, 2022, at 10 p.m. every night (weather permitting)

Address: Various points across Niagara Falls, Ontario

Why You Need To Go: Bask in the multicoloured hues of the Niagara Falls fireworks with your friends, family, and loved ones.

