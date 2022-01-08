Trending Tags

You're Not A True Ontarian Unless You've Done At Least 8 Of These 14 Iconic Activities

How many can you check off the list?

@amyklan | Instagram, @kraaamos | Instagram

Ontario is full of incredible experiences, and if you live in the province, chances are you've done at least eight of these 14 popular activities.

Have you ever eaten a BeaverTail? Or skated along the Rideau Canal? See how many activities you can check off the list, and maybe get some inspo for future adventures!

Skate on the Rideau Canal

Price: Free

When: Opening date to be announced

Address: Rideau Canal, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Rideau Canal is the largest skating rink in the world, and you can glide along 7.8 kilometres of winter magic. The attraction draws thousands of visitors and is definitely something every Ontarian should experience.

Website

Stand on the CN Tower's glass floor

Price: $40 per adult

Address: 290 Bremner Blvd., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can gaze down a tummy-turning 1,122 feet as you stand on the CN Tower's iconic glass floor.

Website

Take a boat to Niagara Falls

Price: $32 per adult

When: Opening date to be announced

Address: 5920 Niagara Pkwy., Niagara Falls, ON

Why You Need To Go: Niagara City Cruises will take you right up to the famous falls so you can experience them in a whole new way.

Website

See a show at the Stratford Festival

Price: Prices vary

When: Early April to the end of October 2022

Address: Multiple locations

Why You Need To Go: Aside from being Justin Bieber's hometown, Stratford is also known for its incredible theatre scene, and you can enjoy Shakespearean shows and other productions each year.

Website

Ski at Blue Mountain

Price: Prices vary

Address: 190 Gord Canning Dr., Blue Mountains, ON

Why You Need To Go: Drifting down the snowy slopes at Blue Mountain Resort is the ultimate winter adventure in Ontario, and whether you're a beginner or a pro, there are hills for everyone.

Website

Ride a rollercoaster at Canada's Wonderland

Price: $39.99 + per day pass

When: Opening date to be announced

Address: 1 Canada's Wonderland Dr., Vaughan, ON

Why You Need To Go: Canada's Wonderland is a hugely popular attraction in Ontario, and you'll want to experience the thrill of its massive rollercoasters at least once. Don't forget to try the famous funnel cake too!

Website

Spend a day at Wasaga Beach

Price: Prices vary

Address: Wasaga Beach, ON

Why You Need To Go: Wasaga Beach, which happens to be the world's longest freshwater beach, is like a tropical escape right here in Ontario, and you can lounge on white, sandy shores.

Website

Sip wine in Niagara-on-the-Lake

Price: Prices vary

Address: Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can find some of the oldest vineyards in Canada in this beautiful area, and you can spend the day sipping a variety of wines.

Website

See the fall colours in Muskoka

Price: Free

Address: Muskoka, ON

Why You Need To Go: Each autumn, Muskoka transforms into a red and gold wonderland, and you can go on some breathtaking hikes, drives, and tours to view the foliage.

Website

Visit Winterlude

Price: Free

When: February 4 to 21, 2022

Address: Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Boasting ice sculptures and winter cocktail bars, Winterlude is a must-visit winter tradition in Ontario.

Website

Eat a BeaverTail

Price: Prices vary

Address: Various locations

Why You Need To Try Go: These staple Canadian pastries were invented in Ottawa in the '70s, and they're something every Ontarian needs to try. From sugar-coated to apple-topped flavours, these treats will have you drooling.

Website

Pick apples at Chudleigh's

Price: $54.99 per season pass

When: Opening date to be announced

Address: 9528 Regional Rd. 25, Halton Hills, ON

Why You Need To Go: Since 1967, Chudleigh's has been the ultimate harvest destination for apple picking, autumn treats, and more.

Website

Hike on the Bruce Trail

Price: Free

Address: Multiple locations

Why You Need To Go: The Bruce Trail winds through some gorgeous Ontario landscapes, and while hiking all the sections in the province is quite a challenge, you'll want to experience the beauty of at least a few of the areas.

Website

Take a ferry to the Toronto Islands

Price: $8.50 per adult

Address: 9 Queens Quay W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Drifting across Lake Ontario and enjoying views of the Toronto skyline is the perfect summer adventure, and you can take part in so many fun activities once you get to the island like bike riding or swimming.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

