Pearson Airport Is Expecting Its Busiest Travel Day Today & It Might Feel Like 2019 Again
About 85,000 passengers are expected to be flying! 🥵
Attention all passengers: anyone who is going through Toronto Pearson Airport might want to prepare themselves for a chaotic travel day.
With March Break coming in full swing for families with young kids and teenagers next week, the airport is expecting about 85,000 travellers to come through the airport on Friday as everyone jets off to their getaways.
"This will mark the busiest travel day at the airport since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago," Greater Toronto Airport Authority officials wrote in a statement earlier this week.
Pearson Airport gave some tips and useful travel pointers for anyone who is coming in and out of the airport during the March Break season.
While the airport might feel like it was back in 2019, Pearson officials asked passengers to prepare for possible delays and longer wait times due to the COVID-19 health measures that are still in place.
Anyone flying out of Toronto Pearson should also arrive and check in to their flights early, and come at least 90 minutes before a domestic flight or three hours before an international flight.
International jet-setters touching down in Toronto should also prepare to be hit with delays for additional COVID-19 screening and health checks.
Travellers may also want to check ahead to make sure everything is running smoothly with their flights.
Currently, there are some flight delays going out of Pearson airport, with trips to Cancun, Puerto Plata, Philadelphia, and Kingston, Jamaica, being some of the affected departures this morning.
Air Canada issued a flight notification to its passengers for Pearson Airport today, and warned fliers that some trips could get affected by "forecasted winter operational conditions."
If any Air Canada traveller's flight is affected, the airline said passengers will be able to "retrieve your booking" and pick a different flight to go on — free of charge.
Safe travels everyone!