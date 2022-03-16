Editions

Toronto Weather At Pearson Yesterday Was The Wettest & Snowiest It's Been In Decades

Breaking all sorts of weather records!

Overcast Toronto skyline.

Helen Filatova | Dreamstime

The weather by Toronto's Pearson Airport was such a rainy and snowy mess on Tuesday that it actually broke some weather records.

Rolf Campbell, a weather historian who looks at statistics from Environment Canada and shares the records through Twitter, tweeted that Toronto's Pearson area was the wettest it has been in 69 years.


"With a 8pm [precipitation] total of 10.6mm, today is Toronto-Pearson's wettest Mar 15th in almost 70 years, since 1953," Toronto Weather Records tweeted.

It doesn't beat the amount of rain seen in 1953, however, when a total of 18.5 millimetres was reported.

But, on top of the heavy amount of rain, Toronto's Pearson area broke records for the amount of snow it saw, too.


"With a 5pm snow total of 9cm, today is Toronto-Pearson's snowiest Mar 15th since records began in 1938," the weather historian tweeted.

Ranking second for the most snow seen at Pearson on March 15 was the year 1967 when the day saw just a third of the total amount of snowfall seen on March 15, 2022.

The Weather Network forecast that this "sneaky" bout of snow would impact travel throughout the GTA, but that the snowglobe moment wouldn't last for very long.

While Environment Canada issued fog advisories all across southern Ontario for March 16, TWN reported that spring weather will sweep across the region just in time for St. Patrick's Day celebrations on Thursday.

The weather in Toronto will hit 16 degrees Thursday and be mainly sunny, but the dreamy spring temps will quickly fall back to single digits for the rest of the week.

