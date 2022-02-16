Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Ripley's Aquarium Is Getting A Three-Clawed Lobster & He's Named Edward Scissorhands

Let's give him a round of a-claws! 🦞

Toronto Staff Writer
Ripley's Aquarium Is Getting A Three-Clawed Lobster & He's Named Edward Scissorhands
Isabel Poulin | Dreamstime, @ripleysaquaca | Instagram

Ripley's Aquarium in Toronto is getting a "claw-some" addition in the form of a unique-looking lobster.

In an Instagram post shared on February 11, the aquarium said that they will be having a "very special" lobster joining them soon.

Edward, better known as Edward Scissorhands, is a three-clawed lobster who was found off the south shore of Nova Scotia in Meteghan by fishing company Lobster Hub, the aquarium's director of sales and marketing, Sandra Woloschuk, told Narcity in an email.

"And what makes this so special is that he can control all three claws independently," the Instagram post reads.

So, when will Edward be joining the aquarium?

"We are anticipating within the next week! Shipping can be tricky this time of year and you need to be careful with precious cargo," Woloschuk said.

However, it will be some time before visitors to the aquarium can see Edward Scissorhands in person.

"Upon arrival he’ll need to be acclimated to the water, slowly matching things like temperature and salinity to not shock the animal. Then he’ll need to undergo a quarantine process: this is for his safety and the safety of the other animals to ensure that he doesn’t carry any diseases from the outside that would transmit to others in our care," Woloshuck said.

If everything goes smoothly, Edward will be in quarantine for 40 days before moving to an exhibit where guests can drop by and say hello.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles
Top 10 Reading Today
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Ripley's Aquarium Is Hiring In Toronto & Some Jobs Will Pay You To Swim With The Fish

Glub, glub, glub. 🤿

Nickjene | Dreamstime, Sebastian Pena Lambarri | Unsplash

Get your resumes ready! Ripley's Aquarium in Toronto is now hiring and there are tons of positions to choose from.

The aquarium is open 365 days a year so what better way to get back into the employment game than working with some of the most beautiful aquatic life you'll see in the 6ix.

Keep ReadingShow less

You Can See Sharks After Dark At Ripley's Aquarium This Halloween

Spend your Halloween underwater.
vtaesthetic

Looking for something cool this Halloween? Ripley's Aquarium has got you covered! 

The aquarium is hosting an epic 19+ event this October to celebrate the spooky holiday. The event, called Dark Waters, one of five included in a special event series for adults being held throughout the year at the aquarium.

Keep ReadingShow less

There Will Be An Underwater Concert At Ripley's Aquarium

Listen to the beautiful sounds of the sea.
emaze

Have you ever attended a concert that took place... Underwater?

READ ALSO: This 1.2-km Ice Skating Trail Takes You Through A Frozen Cranberry Marsh In Ontario

Keep ReadingShow less

6 Fun Places In Toronto To Have A Sleepover With Your Friends

These are slumber parties like you've never seen before.
pinterest

Sleepovers were the best. There was nothing better than staying up late past curfew and causing a ruckus with close friends.

READ ALSO: 12 Unique Camping Spots In Ontario You Need To Try At Least Once

Keep ReadingShow less