Ripley's Aquarium Is Getting A Three-Clawed Lobster & He's Named Edward Scissorhands
Let's give him a round of a-claws! 🦞
Ripley's Aquarium in Toronto is getting a "claw-some" addition in the form of a unique-looking lobster.
In an Instagram post shared on February 11, the aquarium said that they will be having a "very special" lobster joining them soon.
Edward, better known as Edward Scissorhands, is a three-clawed lobster who was found off the south shore of Nova Scotia in Meteghan by fishing company Lobster Hub, the aquarium's director of sales and marketing, Sandra Woloschuk, told Narcity in an email.
"And what makes this so special is that he can control all three claws independently," the Instagram post reads.
So, when will Edward be joining the aquarium?
"We are anticipating within the next week! Shipping can be tricky this time of year and you need to be careful with precious cargo," Woloschuk said.
However, it will be some time before visitors to the aquarium can see Edward Scissorhands in person.
"Upon arrival he’ll need to be acclimated to the water, slowly matching things like temperature and salinity to not shock the animal. Then he’ll need to undergo a quarantine process: this is for his safety and the safety of the other animals to ensure that he doesn’t carry any diseases from the outside that would transmit to others in our care," Woloshuck said.
If everything goes smoothly, Edward will be in quarantine for 40 days before moving to an exhibit where guests can drop by and say hello.
