Canada Is Getting A New 'World-Class' Aquarium With 'Unique Immersive Experiences'
Here's what we know so far. 🐠👇
A new "world-class" aquarium is coming to Canada, promising "spectacular habitats" and "unique immersive experiences."
The aquarium will focus on innovation, allowing visitors to connect with fascinating aquatic animals in an underwater world.
Set to open in Quebec, the Aquarium de Montréal will have unique, accessible experiences "designed for visitors of all ages."
Montreal-based Groupe Écorécréo will lead the development and operations of the new attraction, which will open in 2024, according to a press release.
The aquarium will be located in the heart of Montreal and will be part of the Royalmount "mega-mall" project, a development on a former industrial site that's set to include a new mall, entertainment venues, residences and offices.
The site is located at the junction of Highway 40 and Highway 15 in the town of Mount Royal.
The mission of the aquarium will be to protect the ecosystems the attraction's animals can be found in, including those in Montreal.
A rendering of the "Coral Theater."CNW Group/Groupe Écorécréo Inc.
Focused on conservation and research, the aquarium says it will support conservation efforts in the wild, as well as set up research projects created by local organizations or universities aimed at the protection of animal species in the area.
It also says that it will be working with rescue centres to "offer refuge" to certain species in the region or abroad that are in need of rehabilitation, and will "actively participate" in breeding programs for endangered species.
For its part, Groupe Écorécréo says it is committed to animal welfare and will provide stimulating and enriching environments for the animals in its care.
The aquarium has been called an "asset to the city, not only as a tourist destination but also as a place to make connections and learn," by Tourisme Montréal CEO Yves Lalumière.
If you're interested in working with the aquarium, several job openings have already been posted online.
Aquarium de Montréal
Visitors look at fish in an aquarium.
Price: Prices to be confirmed
When: Opening in 2024
Address: 8500, boul. Decarie, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: The aquarium promises to be a world-class attraction focused on inspiring visitors to take a greater interest in conserving natural ecosystems.
While few details have been shared, the aquarium says that more details, including an opening date, will be announced in the coming months.