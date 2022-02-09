Ripley's Aquarium Is Hiring In Toronto & Some Jobs Will Pay You To Swim With The Fish
Glub, glub, glub. 🤿
Get your resumes ready! Ripley's Aquarium in Toronto is now hiring and there are tons of positions to choose from.
The aquarium is open 365 days a year so what better way to get back into the employment game than working with some of the most beautiful aquatic life you'll see in the 6ix.
Here are six jobs at one of Toronto's most exciting tourist attractions.
Diver/Show Diver
Who Should Apply: Are you a bit of an entertainer? Ripley's is looking for a certified scuba diver who's down to put on some cool underwater shows that guests will love. On top of being comfortable with public speaking, divers should also know about all of the animals at the aquarium's exhibits. But, the best part of this gig? You'll be swimming next to Nemo!
Birthday Party & Event Coordinator
Who Should Apply: If planning events is your thing, well, you've come to the right place. Ripley's wants a problem-solver who can help plan and coordinate all sorts of events from birthday parties to wedding proposals, Anyone with a diploma or degree in event management is preferred, but will also accept equivalent experience.
Educator
Who Should Apply: Someone who loves the environment and all aquatic life is fit for this role. This person has a positive attitude and can help facilitate interactive guest areas like school workshops and community outreach events at the aquarium. Applicants with a degree in environmental science, education, biology, or anything related are preferred, and a lifeguard certification is considered an asset.
Security Liaison
Who Should Apply: Ripley's is searching for someone who can help handle crowds and preserve order at their aquarium in a professional and courteous manner. If you're used to being prepared for emergencies, and can physically handle the safety of yourself and others, this may be the role for you. Applicants should also have their Ontario security guard license and first aid certifications.
Marketing Coordinator
Who Should Apply: If you have a good handle on all social media platforms from Instagram to TikTok, and are incredibly organized with your work, then you would fit right in here. Along with helping develop strategic marketing initiatives and programs at the aquarium, they want someone with some marketing experience within the entertainment, tourism, or hospitality industry.
Marketing & Communications Manager
Who Should Apply: If you like to lead a team and bring them towards success, then this job would be great for you. Job-seekers who are creative, have impeccable research and organizational skills are highly encouraged to apply. Anyone who has at least three years of relevant experience in a similar role in the entertainment, hospital, or tourism industry, is wanted for this position.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.