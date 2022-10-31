6 Tourist Attractions In Toronto That Are Super Underrated & 2 That Pretty Much Suck
There is no shortage of things to do in Toronto for locals and visitors alike, but not all of them are actually worth your money or your precious time in the city.
Luckily for you, I was once a bright-eyed tourist with an insatiable Toronto bucket list to conquer, and I did pretty much every basic tourist attraction in Toronto you can think of.
From taking a trip up the CN Tower for city views to hopping on a water taxi over to the Toronto Islands and walking the grand halls of Casa Loma.
Here are eight tourist attractions in Toronto that I've visited and which ones you should do or skip on your next trip.
CN Tower EdgeWalk
Price: $195 and up
Address: 290 Bremner Blvd., Toronto, ON
What is it: The EdgeWalk is a hands-free walk along the CN Towers main pod where you are strapped in with a harness and can take in the city views as you lean over the edge peering down 116 storeys.
Is it worth it: I did the EdgeWalk when I was 16, and it was a thrilling experience. I remember my stomach dropping as I dipped my heels over the platform's edge and leaned back over the building. But it is extremely expensive.
The experience lasts about 90 minutes, so if you're going to invest in this attraction, make sure you do it on a clear day with no fog and don't do it if you have a fear of heights.
But under the right conditions, I'd say it's worth it to do it once if you're a thrill-seeker.
Casa Loma
Brooke Houghton at Casa Loma.
Brooke Houghton | Narcity
Price: $42.83 for adult general admission
Address: 1 Austin Terrace, Toronto, ON
What is it: A 1914 castle right in midtown Toronto.
Is it worth it: Casa Loma is gorgeous. This stunning piece of history in Toronto is a must-see, and it's definitely worth the price to explore the castle grounds and learn about its rich history. But if you're looking to save your money, I'd avoid dining on-site at the castle unless you're prepared to spend some dough.
CN Tower
Price: $43 for adult general admission
Address: 290 Bremner Blvd., Toronto, ON
What is it: Go up the CN Tower to take in city views.
Is it worth it: I don't think visiting the CN Tower is worth your time. I've been up multiple times, and while it does have some novelty, it's overpriced and underwhelming.
You can find so many free lookout spots in the city with sweeping views like Riverdale Park West, and if it's not a perfectly clear day with no rain or fog, your view up there is going to be compromised anyway.
I'd also recommend avoiding the 360 Restaurant. Toronto is filled with great restaurants (I'd recommend these six), and in my experience, the 360 Restaurant in the CN Tower was expensive and not that tasty the last time I went.
Toronto Islands
Price: Free
Address: Toronto Island Park
What is it: A park with several islands on Lake Ontario.
Is it worth it: The Toronto Islands are one of the most underrated tourist attractions in the city. Visiting the island is free, so all you have to pay for is your water taxi fare, where you'll soak up gorgeous views of the city on your ride over.
On the island, you can enjoy several beaches, including a nude beach, check out Centreville and soak up nature.
Toronto Zoo
Price: $22 per adult
Address: 361A Old Finch Avenue, Toronto, ON
What is it: A zoo with a variety of exotic animals and wildlife.
Is it worth it: If you have the time to venture out of the downtown core, it's definitely worth the trip. I try and go every couple of years to see some of my favourite exhibits (I love the giraffes, hippos & raccoons) and walk the sprawling park.
The tickets are reasonably priced, and it makes for a full day of fun.
Yonge-Dundas Square
Price: Free
Address: 1 Dundas St E, Toronto, ON
What is it: A public space at the intersection of Yonge Street and Dundas Street.
Is it worth it: Yonge-Dundas Square is not New York's Times Square.
It's arguably one of the dirtiest areas in the city, and if you're looking to sightsee the city streets, you're better off checking out Ossington, Queen West or Kensington Market.
Art Gallery of Ontario
Brooke Houghton at the AGO.
Brooke Houghton | Narcity
Price: Free for members & anyone 25 and under.
Address: 317 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON
What is it: An art gallery in downtown Toronto.
Is it worth it: If you love beautiful buildings and art, this gallery is a fabulous way to kill an afternoon on a rainy day and get some aesthetic pictures for your Instagram.
There are always new exhibits, so no matter how many times you go, there's something new to see.
Royal Ontario Museum
Price: $23 Adult general admission
Address: 100 Queen's Park, Toronto, ON
What is it: A museum in Yorkville, Toronto.
Is it worth it: If you've already done everything else you wanted to do in Toronto, dedicate an afternoon here and soak up some history. You can marvel at dinosaurs and old artifacts and maybe even learn a thing or two.
