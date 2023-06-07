I've Lived Near Toronto All My Life & Here Are 9 Spots I Never Get Tired Of In The City
They're always worth a visit.
Looking for things to do in Toronto? As someone who's lived near Toronto all my life and spends a lot of time in the city, I've found certain sites and hidden gems that have managed to retain their magic no matter how many times I visit.
From low-key hangouts to underrated tourist attractions, these places are ones I think are always worth a visit, whether you're a local or new to the 6ix.
From underground markets to serene parks, here are nine places in Toronto I never get tired of that you might want to add to your summer bucket list.
Allan Gardens Conservatory
Price: Free
Address: 19 Horticultural Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: In the heart of Toronto lies this hidden oasis where plants and architecture collide. The Allan Gardens Conservatory is a series of Victorian-era greenhouses that dates back to 1910.
The conservatory and the surrounding park are free to visit, having been donated to the Horticultural Society of Toronto in 1958 by George Allan, a local politician and landowner.
Here, you can escape the city for a while, surrounded by lush flora like unusual cacti and succulents, showy orchids, and tropical and temperate plants from all over the world. It's quite peaceful and, from experience, isn't usually very busy.
There's even a pond with koi fish and one with turtles that you can watch swim about.
The conservatory is a prime photo spot, so don't be surprised if you see a photoshoot going on here, and definitely take advantage of the pretty surroundings by snapping a pic or two yourself.
Toronto Islands
The boardwalk to Hanlan's Point Beach.
Price: Free
Address: Toronto Island
Why You Need To Go: There's lots to do on the Toronto Islands and a quick journey from Toronto's harbour makes for a fun day trip in the summer.
One hidden gem on the island that I'll always recommend is a place where you can truly bare it all.
Hanlan's Point Beach is a clothing-optional beach that's one of only two official nude beaches in Canada.
Here, you can go as nude as you like, with sunbathers opting to go topless, bottomless, or au naturel.
It's a unique spot that many might not know exists right here in the city. And nudity aside, the beach offers a clean shore, soft sand and beautiful views.
If you're not into going nude but still want to enjoy the pleasant beach, don't worry — there's also a clothing-mandatory side (as well as well-marked signs) where you're less likely to run into any daring beachgoers.
You can easily access the beach by ferry from Toronto's harbourfront, but a handy tip is to consider taking a water taxi. While the ferry often has long lines, you can usually hop right on a water taxi without waiting, which will take you right to Hanlan's Point for a small fee.
If you do head to the nude beach, make sure you're on the right side before you strip. And be sure to pack some sunscreen.
Berczy Park
Price: Free
Address: 35 Wellington St. E., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're not a local, you might not be familiar with this charming park located downtown.
Found in the space between Wellington, Front and Scott streets, Berczy Park is a quiet escape from the bustling financial district, with flowerbeds, benches to sit and relax and a large fountain that acts as the park's centrepiece.
The whimsical structure features 27 dog sculptures (and one cat) sitting around the fountain, each spraying water from their mouths and seemingly fixated on the golden bone that lies at the top.
There are a number of tables and trees in the park where you can relax and get out of the sun — I've spent many afternoons doing just that. I recommend enjoying some lunch here, especially since there are tons of options for food in the area. There's often even live music and events happening in the park to accompany your meal.
A fun sight to see during the day, the fountain is even prettier at night when it becomes illuminated.
Pro tip: Head to Fresh On Front, located just across the street, to grab a cold drink (they make great fruit smoothies) to enjoy as you people-watch in the park.
Fika Cafe
Price: Prices vary
Address: 28 Kensington Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Ever seen that iconic wall of book pages on your Instagram feed and wondered where it was? Look no further.
The spot you're looking for can be found in Fika Cafe, a coffee bar in Kensington Market.
While the bright blue house-turned-coffee shop is definitely hard to miss, wandering inside will lead you to a serene spot to grab some java.
"Fika" is a Swedish word that, as a verb, means "to go out for a coffee," and as a noun, means "coffee break," making for an appropriate name for the Swedish-inspired cafe.
With an outdoor patio, a seating area with the aforementioned wall of book pages and even a backyard with outdoor seating, this spot is a great place to stop in for a break from shopping the vintage and eclectic stores of Kensington Market.
I've personally found it a quiet spot to relax all year long, with super cozy vibes in the winter, too. And if you're like me and coffee's not your thing, the cafe also makes an elderberry lemonade that's the perfect thirst quencher in the summer.
Queen Street West
Price: Prices vary
Address: Queen Street West, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Queen West is my go-to for shopping. I love that there's a mix of unique stores as well as tried and true brands and restaurants along the way where you can stop in for a bite.
One gem in the area is Black Market clothing, a vintage store in Toronto's Queen West neighbourhood with a real underground vibe.
And I don't just mean that figuratively — the store is quite literally located underground.
Although it has a rather eye-catching door, all that passersby can see of the store is a long staircase leading to the depths below.
But take a chance and follow it down, and you'll be rewarded with a vintage clothing store with band tees, leather jackets, accessories, and more.
A fixture in Toronto since the early '80s, Black Market originally catered to a market of "punk rockers, OCAD students, musicians and artists."
However, since then, it's become one of the best spots in the city for vintage clothing, and its unique look and products are sure to impress out-of-towners and unsuspecting locals alike.
I've found things like vintage tees, accessories like sunglasses and more, and think it's always worth a stop if you're in the area.
Graffiti Alley
Price: Free
Address: 513 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Graffiti Alley is a truly unique space in Toronto.
Found in the Queen West neighbourhood between Portland Street and Spadina Avenue, this hidden stretch of alleyway is decked out in colourful graffiti — so much so that it looks more like an otherworldly art installation rather than a simple alley in Toronto.
The area was once a spot for "unsanctioned graffiti," according to Atlas Obscura, but in 2011, it was designated as an area of municipal significance and StreetARToronto (StART), a program that provides funding and approval for public murals and graffiti art, was created.
While it may be less of a hidden gem than other spots on this list, it's definitely worth a visit for snapping cool photos or just admiring street art while you're in the Queen West neighbourhood.
R.C. Harris Water Treatment Plant
Price: Free
Address: 2701 Queen Street E., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The R.C. Harris Water Treatment Plant is one of those if-you-know sites that can be hard to pinpoint if you're not a local.
Toronto’s largest water treatment plant, the facility provides 400 million litres of safe drinking water to the city daily.
However, it's less about the interior of the treatment plant and more about the exterior.
Built in the 1930s, the building, which has been dubbed "The Palace of Purification," is a stunning example of Art Deco architecture, standing like a fortress at the edge of Lake Ontario with limestone walls, arched windows and a bronze fountain.
It's like a tiny slice of Europe in Toronto. And in my opinion, it's one of the best photo spots in the city — which might be why you'll often see people taking engagement photos here.
With a grassy lawn and a beautiful view of the water, the spot is perfect for setting up a picnic and watching the sunset.
Royal Ontario Museum
Price: $26 per adult for general admission
Address: 100 Queens Park, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you think museums are boring, I bet you've never been to the ROM.
As Canada's largest and most comprehensive museum, there's so much to see and do at the ROM that you might not be able to hit everything in one day.
Some must-see year-round exhibits are the Samuel European Galleries, where you can see the legacy of European style through the ages recreated, the Life in Crisis: Schad Gallery of Biodiversity where you can see an extensive natural history collection, and, of course, the Age of Dinosaurs where you can walk among the giants that once roamed the Earth.
The museum also has several special exhibitions that are simply stunning, including the Wildlife Photographer of the Year, an annual nature photography competition where you can see some astounding wildlife shots.
But it's not all history and science at the ROM. The museum is also partial to its share of whimsy.
In the past, it's had exhibits like Fantastic Beasts: The Wonder of Nature, which explored the links between the magical creatures of the wizarding world and the animals of our world.
Another fun display was the 2019-2020 It's Alive! exhibit, which showcased classic horror and sci-fi art from Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett's collection.
The museum also regularly hosts ROM After Dark, a 19+ after-hours event with music, food, cocktails and more. A party at the ROM? Yes, please!
Stock Bar
Price: Prices vary
Address: 2388 Yonge St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Where to get the best Italian food in Toronto can be a pretty divisive topic, but in my opinion, one of the best spots is Stock Bar in Midtown.
For me, a restaurant has to have three things: great food, great drinks, and great ambiance. Stock Bar nails all three.
The sleek bar serves up typical Italian fare, but I will say their pasta is some of the best in the city. They also have delicious cocktails and desserts, so you'll definitely leave feeling full after a visit.
On a Friday night, the restaurant is lively but not overpacked. Their rooftop patio feels tucked away, like the kind of place you'd only hear about on a tip from a friend who's a local.
Downstairs, you'll also find Stock's Grocer, where you can get hand-whipped gelato, wine, fresh pasta or a treat from the bakery and cafe.
It's like a little slice of Italy in the city.
Enjoy!
