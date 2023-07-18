7 Tourist Attractions In Toronto That Are Actually Worth Visiting, According To Locals
Your next day out in Toronto, sorted!
From famous landmarks to cultural treasures, Toronto has plenty of tourist attractions worth checking out.
To get a better idea of which ones are actually worth your time (and money) we asked Narcity staff for their takes on which Toronto attractions are actually worth a visit this summer.
Including free things to do in the city and iconic spots that deserve another look, here are the Toronto attractions locals say are always worth checking out.
Royal Ontario Museum
Price: $26 per adult for general admission
Address: 100 Queens Park, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: As Canada's largest and most comprehensive museum, there's so much to see and do at the ROM that you might not be able to hit everything in one day, making multiple visits a must.
Some of the ROM's year-round exhibits include the Samuel European Galleries, where you can explore the legacy of European style through the ages recreated, the Life in Crisis: Schad Gallery of Biodiversity where you can see an extensive natural history collection, and the Age of Dinosaurs, where you can walk among the giants that once roamed the Earth.
The museum also has several special exhibitions that should definitely be on your list, including the Wildlife Photographer of the Year, an annual nature photography competition where you can see some incredible wildlife shots.
The museum also regularly hosts ROM After Dark, where you can experience the museum after hours and enjoy cocktails, live music and more.
Accessibility: Wheelchair and stroller accessible, other accessibility services offered.
Centre Island
Price: Free to visit; $9.11 per adult for ferry
Address: 9 Queens Quay W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: There's tons to do on Toronto's Centre Island that makes the ferry (or water taxi) trip worth it.
Located between Hanlan's Point and Ward's Island, Centre Island is the busiest of Toronto's islands, and with so much to see and do here, it makes sense why.
For instance, if you're looking to escape the summer city heat, you can head to Centre Island Beach, a Blue Flag beach with shallow, warm waters.
Near the beach, you'll find a long pier where you can get a great view of the water, as well as change rooms and lockers nearby where you can store your stuff.
The island is also home to the Centreville Amusement Park, a great spot for families, which has a petting farm nearby.
There are also hiking and biking trails, picnic sites and restaurants on the island, like the Toronto Island BBQ, which has one of the best views of the Toronto skyline.
High Park
Price: Free
Address: 1873 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for one of the best places to immerse yourself in nature in Toronto, you've found it at High Park.
It's easy to forget you're in the heart of the bustling city while strolling through the park's serene pathways. There's also so much to do at the massive park that you can easily spend a whole day here.
If you want to just walk around the park, there are tons of trails to explore and scenic areas to check out.
Don't miss a stop a Grenadier Pond for beautiful waterfront views, and be sure to spend some time in one of the park's many lush gardens, like the Sunken Garden, which features pools and fountains landscaped by hedges and can be found in the centre of the park.
If you get hungry, the Grenadier Café is a great spot to grab a quick bite, drink or sweet treat, and there are also a number of picnic sites around the area.
Ripley's Aquarium
Price: $44 per adult
Address: 288 Bremner Blvd., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you haven't been to Ripley's Aquarium in Toronto, a visit to the attraction should definitely be added to your bucket list.
Housing over 20,000 marine animals from around the world, a visit to Ripley's Aquarium feels like a little escape from the city, allowing you to see sharks, jellyfish, stingrays and more unique wildlife up close.
One must-visit spot of the aquarium is the Dangerous Lagoon, which will transport you through North America's longest underwater viewing tunnel as you take in aquatic predators from a new perspective.
You'll also want to check out the Planet Jellies exhibit, where you'll be hypnotized by the backlit and colour-changing displays filled with jellyfish that looks like something from another planet.
On Friday nights, adults can partake in the aquarium's Jazz Nights, which take place on the second Friday of every month from 7-11 p.m. and allow visitors to enjoy live music and cocktails as they explore the exhibits.
Accessibility: Wheelchair and stroller accessible. Other accessibility services also offered.
The Toronto Zoo
Price: $29+ per adult
Address: 2000 Meadowvale Rd., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Toronto Zoo is one of the city's top attractions and you can easily spend a whole day learning about and admiring the hundreds of species that live there.
Housing over 5,000 animals of 450 species from around the world, the Toronto Zoo is the largest zoo in Canada, and it might actually be difficult to fit in everything it offers into one visit.
The zoo is divided into seven zoogeographic regions: Indo-Malaya, Africa, the Americas, Australasia, Eurasia, the Canadian Domain and Tundra Trek, each home to animals unique to those regions.
Hop on and off the Zoo Mobile for an easy way to get around the massive park. You can also see animals up close and personal with the zoo's Wild Encounters.
The zoo is home to one of the largest tropical plant collections in Canada, including the unique Corpse Flower, which produces one of the largest flowering structures in the entire world and can take years to bloom (when it does, it's rather smelly, as its name would suggest).
Accessibility: Wheelchair and stroller accessible. Other accessibility services also offered.
Art Gallery of Ontario
Price: Free for those 25 years old or younger; $30 per adult
Address: 317 Dundas St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Art Gallery of Ontario is one of the largest art museums in North America, with a collection of more than 120,000 works of art including contemporary work and significant art by Indigenous and Canadian artists and European masterpieces.
The gallery's must-see European Collection includes paintings and sculptures made in Europe between 1000 and 1900, featuring religious and mythical artwork, oil paintings and classic sculptures.
The AGO's Canadian Collection features work from renowned artists like the Group of Seven, and their contemporaries, while the Modern Collection features work from Andy Warhol, Pablo Picasso and Claude Monet, among others.
Besides these classic works, the AGO also regularly hosts unique immersive exhibitions; in the past, the gallery has hosted an exhibit dedicated to the work of director Guillermo del Toro, as well as a very popular exhibit for Yayoi Kusama's Infinity Mirrors.
The art gallery is free for those 25 years old and under, however, older visitors can get an AGO pass for just $35 that gets them unlimited access for a year.
Accessibility: Wheelchair and stroller accessible. Other accessibility services also offered.
Ontario Science Centre
Price: $22+ per adult
Address: 770 Don Mills Rd., Toronto, Ontario
Why You Need To Go: You may have heard it said that the Ontario Science Centre is just for kids. Not true!
As one of Canada's most famous cultural landmarks, the Ontario Science Centre offers something for everyone, and was even named one of the Toronto's top attractions by Time Out.
Unlike other museums where touching exhibits is less encouraged, the Ontario Science Centre promotes interaction and hands-on learning, with exhibits exploring how beliefs and biases can influence scientific research, the potential and limits of the human body, science, nature, and more.
One not-to-miss feature of the science centre is the IMAX Dome, where you can learn about the planet in a totally unique way.
Accessibility: Wheelchair and stroller accessible. See accessibility services at the Science Centre.
