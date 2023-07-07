Fun Things To Do In Toronto Every Night Of The Week This Summer For $20 Or Less
There's no need to blow your budget! 💸
Summer is here and while you may want to get out and enjoy the season to the fullest, things to do in Toronto can quickly add up. Luckily, there is so much to do in the city that won't break the bank.
These experiences will keep you busy every night of the week and the best part is, they cost $20 or less. From cheap laughs at a comedy club on Tuesdays to free admission to an art gallery on Wednesdays, you can enjoy your summer without stressing about the cost.
Here are seven cheap activities happening in Toronto every night of the week this summer.
Monday night bowling
Price: $16.50 per person
When: Sundays to Thursdays, 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Address: 33 Samor Rd., North York, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for a late-night activity on a Monday then you can head to this bowling alley for some inexpensive fun.
Playtime offers all-you-can-bowl from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. for under $20 per person. The offer is for walk-ins only and includes shoe rentals.
You can even stop by the arcade while you're there. For $5 you'll get 20 game credits.
Tuesday night comedy
Price: $5
When: Tuesdays, 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Address: 224 Richmond St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're in need of a mid-week laugh then you'll want to head to this comedy club for some Tuesday fun. Yuk Yuk's hosts a "legendary" amateur night each Tuesday and you can enjoy two shows for just $5 plus tax.
The event features "struggling amateurs at their best and worst." At 7:30 p.m., students from Humber College School of Comedy take to the stage, followed by the club's regular amateurs at 9:30 p.m.
You can even participate in the jokes yourself. If you have some original content you'd like to present, you can email the venue to get a 5-minute time slot or try for one of the lottery-style time slots upon arriving.
Wednesday night art
Price: Free
When: Wednesdays, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Address: 317 Dundas St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Art Gallery of Ontario has a tradition of offering free admission every Wednesday night from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. In order to take advantage of this deal, you'll need to book a free timed-entry ticket. These are released every Monday at 10 a.m. and you can book a maximum of four at a time.
If you're 25 or under, you don't need to wait until Wednesday night to visit the AGO for free. The gallery offers free admission to anyone in this age group so you can enjoy the exhibitions without spending a dime.
Some current exhibitions include CASSATT – MCNICOLL: IMPRESSIONISTS BETWEEN WORLDSand WOLFGANG TILLMANS: TO LOOK WITHOUT FEAR.
Thursday night rollerskating
Price: $15 per person, $5 skate rental
Address: 75 Westmore Dr. Unit B, Etobicoke, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can get groovy at this funky roller skating venue. Rollerpony features a 20,000-square-foot skate surface with multiple layers for you to glide around on. There is also a 1,000-square-foot mini rink so you can practice your moves before taking to the main floor.
The 18 + venue also offers Jamaican and Caribbean food for you to enjoy as well as ICEE carbonated slushies. As capacity is limited, it's a good idea to book online in advance. The cost is $15 for 3 hours and $5 for skate rentals.
Accessibility: People is wheeled mobility devices can join others on the rink. For those sensitive to flashing lights, it's best to book the first session on Sundays as the lights are kept static during this time.
Friday night happy hour
Price: $6 drinks
When: Thursdays to Saturdays, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Address: 485 King St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: TGIF! When Friday finally arrives you're probably wanting to hit the town, and while going out in Toronto can quickly drain your bank account, there are some cheap and delicious options to enjoy.
You can get your drink on at Baro's Pablo's Snack House, which offers a cheap "fiesta hour" special on certain nights of the week.
The special features $6 boozy drinks such as Aperol Spritz and Casa Blanca wine as well as a range of cheap snacks. Some $6 snacks include mushroom tostada and charred jalapeño hummus.
There are a bunch of other inexpensive snacks to enjoy for under $20 as well, including jackfruit empanada and chips with guacamole.
Saturday night karaoke
Price: $25 an hour for up to 3 people
Address: 693 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Get ready to sing your heart out at Echo Karaoke. The venue has several rooms you can rent with your friends for under $20 an hour each. The audition room starts at $25 an hour for up to 3 people and you can add additional guests for $5 per person.
The bar also serves food and drinks and you can dig into a variety of cheap bites like $6 chips and dip or $9 waffle fries. As for the drinks, you can sip $12 cocktails or $6 bar rail.
Whether you're planning on belting out I Want It That Way or Mr. Brightside, this karaoke bar is the perfect spot to unleash your inner rockstar without blowing your budget.
Sunday night movie
Price: Free
When: Sundays, July 9 to August 27, 2023
Address: 750 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Christie Pits Film Festival is returning for the summer and features eight evenings of short and feature film pairings. The series, called Another World, will take viewers "on a journey beyond accepted reality into the unknown possibilities of existence."
You can watch films including The Wizard of Oz, Fantastic Mr. Fox, and Brokeback Mountain beneath a starry sky. Don't forget to bring your own blankets and chairs.
