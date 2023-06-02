I've Lived In Toronto For A Decade & Here Are 8 Gorgeous Outdoor Patios I Can't Live Without
I've lived in Toronto for nearly 10 years, and being a major foodie means seeing and trying my fair share of indoor and outdoor restaurants in the city.
But, as the weather gets warmer, finding the perfect outdoor patio to enjoy a delicious meal and refreshing drink can be overwhelming.
As a 20-something-year-old who works a 9-to-5 job during the happiest season of the year, finding the perfect patio to spend a few hours on can be daunting because there are so many Toronto restaurants to choose from.
For me, priorities lie in sitting on a reliable, close patio and having everything you could wish for after a long and hard-working day.
But don't fret, friend, because I have lists on my phone to help you choose where to go on those kinds of afternoons, and I'm not going to gatekeep but rather share my treasures with you.
So without further ado, here are eight outdoor patios I check out every summer that I seriously enjoy and recommend you visit too — if that's your vibe.
Oretta
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 633 King St. W., Toronto
Why You Need To Go: Every year, their patio is constantly bumping, but this summer season, Oretta upped its game and brought the most bright and cheerful patio decor to the entertainment district. Don't believe me? Just walk on King Street West and let me know if you find anything more European than Oretta.
Lapinou
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: French
Address: 642 King St. W., Toronto
Why You Need To Go: This French bistro has a gorgeous outdoor patio that will literally transport you to Europe in a blink of an eye. The twinkly and dangling lights with a gated door filled with flowers feel like it should be in a Wes Anderson movie. Also, their food is fantastic, so it's a win-win, in my opinion.
La Carnita
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Mexican
Address: 106 John St., Toronto
Why You Need To Go: There are several La Carnita locations in downtown Toronto, each with its own but similar vibe, but the one outdoor patio I enjoy the most, and have been going to for years, is the restaurant on John Street. The outdoor patio is big, spacious and totally vibey. They have dangling lightbulbs and a rustic feel which is the perfect environment when enjoying tacos and margaritas!
Bar Reyna
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Mediterranean
Address: 158 Cumberland St, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: Bar Reyna has a hidden backyard patio in the heart of Yorkville that is open all year round, but during the summer months, it's toasty, cozy and has direct sunlight, which will certainly feed your summer cravings. Also, their sharing-style plates make for the perfect after-work vibe; each dish is as unique as the next.
Baro
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Latin
Address: 485 King St. W., Toronto
Why You Need To Go: If you haven't been already, you should definitely try this Latin restaurant because it might be one of my favourites in the city. The patio is on the roof and has an atmosphere unlike any in Toronto. The food and drinks are immaculate and it's a place that you can't go wrong with.
MARKED
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: South American
Address: 132 John St., Toronto
Why You Need To Go: This South American restaurant is located in the heart of downtown Toronto and has a massive outdoor patio that overlooks John Street. In other words, you're in the middle of it all. Also, their patio is colourful and very Insta-worthy.
Kost
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Bajan
Address: 80 Blue Jays Way, 44th Floor, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: Kost is one of the only Toronto restaurants on a rooftop that I genuinely go back to often. In the winter, it feels like summer up there. And during the warmer months, the rooftop outdoor patio is so much fun and refreshing. Also, the views are so worth it. If Kost's patio is not on your list, add it right now!
Kasa Moto
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Japanese
Address: 115 Yorkville Ave, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: This restaurant offers Japanese food with great drinks and a patio that feels secluded from the rest of the world. Kasa Moto is in Yorkville, but once you're on their patio, it'll really make you feel like you're on vacation. It's hands-down one of my favourite patios and restaurants in Toronto.