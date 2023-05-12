I Tried Toronto's New Lebanese Restaurant & Honestly, It Was Better Than Back Home (PHOTOS)
I am an Arab woman who loves to eat Middle Eastern food. I personally think it's one of the best cuisines and I'm not trying to be biased. So, when I came across one of Toronto's new Lebanese restaurants all over TikTok, I knew I had to check it out.
Laylak is a new Lebanese restaurant that recently opened in the heart of Toronto and it reminded me of everything I love about home.
The restaurant stated in an emailed press release that Laylak is "a new destination for elevated dining experiences and Lebanese hospitality," which is undoubtedly the vibe.
The restaurant emphasizes "expert culinary techniques and authentic Lebanese dishes." Some of my favourite dishes from back home include tabbouleh, kibbeh, batata harra, and labneh bel toum, and these are all items found on the menu and tasted better than those in the Middle East.
Laylak menu and table setting.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
If you were to go to a Lebanese restaurant in the Middle East and then visit Laylak in Toronto, you wouldn't know the difference —It's that authentic.
The Executive Chef, Hazem Al Hamwi, curated the menu, which offers a "range of authentic and Halal dishes from classic mezze plates to succulent grilled meats and seafoods."
The Space
Laylak is located at 25 Toronto Street, in a quiet area between Adelaide Street East and King Street East.
The restaurant has an authentic and modern twist to Arabic shapes and designs.
Interior of Laylak.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
According to a press release, "guests are transported to Lebanon as they walk through Laylak's doors and enter the dining room adorned with archways, ceiling designs and fixtures reminiscent of Lebanese architecture."
Entrance of Laylak.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
But the best part of the decor is the restaurant's many butterflies and purple theme, which is totally picture-worthy.
The high ceilings, natural lighting and beautiful decor, made the restaurant a welcoming and positive space.
The Food
I honestly don't even know where to begin. Unlike many Lebanese spots in downtown Toronto, Laylak has an authentic menu, with items many might not be familiar with in Canada but that doesn't matter because it's delicious.
They had cold mezze like:
- Hummus is a chickpea dip.
- Baba ganoush is made with eggplant.
- Muhammara is a roasted red pepper dip.
Dips and fresh bread.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
The hummus was the best I've had in Toronto and I can totally defend my statement. It had a perfectly creamy consistency, the garlic was not overpowering and it was topped with crunchy chickpeas, which made the taste and experience delightful.
The dips come with warm pita bread that is super fresh and smells amazing.
Grape leaves at Laylak.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
My favourite dish at Laylak was the grape leaves, and I'm drooling just remembering what my first bite was like. It is a perfectly soft, lemony and flavourful dish. I ate the entire plate and could go back for more.
The vegan dish consists of rice, with molasses and parsley stuffed inside a grape leaf and cooked to perfection.
Cheese rolls and kibbeh at Laylak.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
Other fan favourites include the cheese rolls smothered in honey with a side of watermelon shaped like a ball, which tastes great when eaten together.
I also had the kibbeh, which is similar to meatballs but has a crunchy outer counting made with bulgur and stuffed with pine nuts. And I enjoyed the cauliflower tajin that sat on a bed of tahini.
Makdous fatteh at Laylak.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
My main dishes included the makdous fatteh, eggplant and minced meat dish, and grilled shrimp. But other menu items include a mixed grill, freekeh with beef cheek, branzino, and more.
The Dessert
The dessert menu is diverse and has many different items to choose from, depending on your mood. But my two favourites were the Laylak Millie Fuellie and the Arabic Ice Cream, perfect for a nice warm summer day.
Dessert at Laylak.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
The Laylak Millie Fuellie is a fun dessert to order because the server will break the puff pastry into many different pieces at the table and it's fun to watch. However, the flavours were delish too.
The creamy inside is made of ashta cream, pistachios and smothered in orange blossom water. These are common ingredients in many authentic Arabic desserts, but their twist by using mille-feuille is great.
If you haven't had Arabic ice cream before, it's similar to Turkish ice cream. But, if you haven't had either, just know that the stretchiness is part of the experience. It's usually made with mastika, which causes the pull effect.
The Drinks
Drinks at Laylak.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
The featured cocktail menu at Laylak is unique that it offers flavours from the Middle East.
Their purple Laylak drink is a gin-based cocktail with lavender syrup, lemon, butterfly pea, mint and elderflower. In other words, the drink is on theme and super refreshing.
Meanwhile, the 1001 cocktail is a black-in-colour and vodka-based drink that has Arak liqueur, charcoal lemonade and fig juice as other ingredients.
