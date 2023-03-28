I Tried 3 Of Your Favourite Hummus Food Combinations & As An Arab, I'm Offended (VIDEO)
Please, let's just stick to pita chips.
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
I hold pride in my love for hummus. Honestly, I eat the chickpea dip quite often and it makes sense because I'm Arab — it is basically a staple in my diet.
But I've gotten bored of dipping pita chips into hummus as a snack and wanted to explore other options. So Narcity put a question up on Facebook to ask our audience what their favourite hummus combinations they think no one else knows about and I put them to the test.
Some of the combinations were so unique and gross. So, naturally, I had to try them, even though, eventually, I realized they were offensively bad, and I am fine just the way they are.
As a result, I dipped sweet and savoury items into plain hummus and let me tell you, my tastebuds were whack for a couple of hours afterwards.
Here are the three things I dipped in hummus and my ratings for each:
Bear Paws: 0/5
Mira Nabulsi holding a box of Bear Paws and hummus.
Okay, seriously, don't try this at home, kids. It was so gross.
I had never had a Bear Paw before and was shocked by its soft texture. The flavour I chose was chocolate chip because I didn't think the banana choice would taste any better with hummus.
The soft texture with the mushiness of the hummus was so nasty I still gag just remembering what that felt like.
The Bear Paw suggestion was a toddler's favourite combination, which probably should've been my advice not to try it.
Little kid, if you can read, I'd suggest exploring the flavours around the world before deciding this was your favourite combination. It was a tad offensive to me and my ancestors, who worked hard to make hummus delicious.
Perogies: 5/5
Perogies dipped in hummus.
When I first moved to Canada and discovered perogies, I was obsessed. I ate them as snacks quite often because they tasted delicious. But, I haven't had them for a while as I focused more on eating healthy.
Last week, when I dipped the potato and cheese pierogi into the hummus dip and expected it to be even grosser than the Bear Paws, I realized how delicious the combination actually is.
If you want to spruce up your pierogi game, it's safe to substitute your sour cream with hummus. It's pretty yummy.
Doritos: 2/5
Doritos dipped in hummus.
When I first decided to do a hummus combination taste test, I thought dipping Doritos into hummus wouldn't be so bad. But it wasn't great, and I don't think I'd ever do it again. It was low-key offensive.
If you want to dip a chip-like texture into hummus, might I suggest the pita chips from Farm Boy? They are delicious, full of flavour and a great combination.
The cheesiness in the nacho Doritos flavour felt crumbly with the hummus and it wasn't so satisfying, but again, it was as horrible as the Bear Paws... Blekh! 🤢.