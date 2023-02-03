This Hilarious Shawarma-Making TikToker May Have The Best Marketing Strategy In Toronto
"I will make you za medium!"
There's a shawarma cook buzzing on TikTok, and he's an absolute riot.
The Toronto cook has captured many hearts through the official account for Shelby's, a shawarma joint with stores across Canada. From enthusiastically yelling while he prepares a meal to straight up eating his customers' food, his persona is a hard one to forget.
In a viral TikTok video posted on Tuesday, he's seen at Shelby's Rexdale location where his usual shenanigans are in full display.
"What size would you like?" he bellows from behind the counter. The customer, in this case, a young boy, answers, "small."
"I will make you ze medium!" the cook announced.
The cook is seen casually calling the boy, "my friend," stealing bites from his food as he prepares his chicken shawarma "boutine," and loudly announcing each of his steps to cackling customers.
"Za best in da west!" the cook yelled after the meal was ready.
The video has already racked up almost 170,000 likes, with many users expressing their delight in the comments.
"The only chef who doesn't listen. Love him," one user commented. "This man is aggressively hospitable, and I love it!" another user commented.
"I went (to) his store, such a nice guy!!," another comment read.
Plus, there are plenty of other videos where he yells shawarma facts at the camera and tries to deter people from eating it with ketchup.
One video shows a supposed "criminal" in a cloth mask entering the store hoping to buy shawarma with ketchup and the cook quickly chases him off with his shoe.
Shelby's Rexdale location is only four days old and launched its grand opening on Friday. But the chain has been around since 2015, with its first restaurant opening in London, Ontario.
They won the Guinness World Record for the longest shawarma in the world in 2019 for their shawarma wrap which was 152’3″ long.
The account has a following of 1.1 million followers on TikTok.