Villa Madina is serving $5 Regular RokBoxes for National Shawarma Day across Canada
You can grab a full meal for the price of a coffee.
Good shawarma is already a win. But on October 15, Villa Madina is taking it up a notch with $5 Regular RokBoxes at all 27 of their restaurants.
The RokBox comes with your pick of chicken, beef, or both — slow-roasted on the spit and piled onto rice with pickled turnips, peppers and a drizzle of their garlic RokSauce. It's a full meal for the cost of a latte.
The deal runs for one day only, available in-store or through the Villa Madina app or website for takeout or delivery if you'd rather celebrate at home. Think of it as a chance to score a proper shawarma fix without breaking your budget.
It's the perfect day to pick up your favourite RokBox.Courtesy of Joanna Wojewoda
Villa Madina has been around since 2004, known for spinning traditional Mediterranean flavours into things like shawarma poutine and their signature RokBox.
This National Shawarma Day promo is their way of making the "perfect shawarma" accessible to anyone craving something filling, flavourful and quick.
Villa Madina National Shawarma Day
Price: $5 for a regular RokBox
When: October 15, 2025
Address: All Villa Madina locations across Canada (27 in total) and on the Villa Madina app or website for takeout and delivery.
Why you need to go: For one day only, pick up a shawarma box for the same price as your morning coffee.