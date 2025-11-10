Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Ottawa's new Lokma Dessert Bar & Grill's grand opening boasts a $2 menu and PS5 raffle

They're serving up smash burgers alongside their iconic desserts. 🍔

Hand holding a cheeseburger with melted cheese, lettuce, and tomato on a pink background. Right: Box of mini donuts topped with icing, strawberries, bananas, and Biscoff cookies.

A juicy double cheeseburger with fresh toppings. Right: Mini donuts loaded with icing and Biscoff.

@j0j0montana | Instagram
Editor, Studio

If you've got a sweet tooth and a craving for something savoury, there's a new spot in town ready to serve both. Lokma Dessert Bar & Grill is officially opening their doors in Ottawa, and they're throwing a grand opening celebration you won't want to miss.

Taking place on November 15, 2025, from 12-7 p.m. at 1910 St. Laurent Blvd, the event will feature a $2 special menu, with choices from their Lokmas, mini donuts or Korean hot dogs.

This St. Laurent location is the first to offer the full dessert bar and grill experience, bringing together Lokma's famous treats and savoury classics under one roof,including a delicious new addition: smash burgers made with 100% halal beef.

The celebration will also include a live DJ, kids' entertainment and a PS5 raffle (plus other prizes) to keep the good vibes going all afternoon. Whether you're coming for dessert, dinner, or both, it's the perfect way to kick off the weekend with friends and family.

Lokma has become a local favourite for their unique blend of indulgent flavours and welcoming atmosphere — and this new opening marks an exciting step in their journey, with plans to expand into Western Canada and France in the coming year.

So come hungry, bring your crew, and get ready to celebrate Ottawa's newest foodie destination. With $2 eats, live music and big prizes on the line, Lokma's grand opening party is the place to be this November 15.

