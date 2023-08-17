These Are The 5 Best Arab Grocery Stores In The GTA & It's Like Shopping In The Middle East
For when you need that authentic flavour!
Grocery shopping in the Greater Toronto Area is super exciting because there are so many different kinds of stores to choose from, and we can thank the multiculturalism for that.
Living in the GTA means being exposed to a whole bunch of cultures offering different cuisines, and it also means you should be able to find just about anything you need for recipes from around the world.
If you've ever gone to an Arabic restaurant in the GTA and enjoyed the flavours, luckily for you, there are so many grocery stores that can offer you all the ingredients you need to make your own perfect version of your favourite Arab dish.
The GTA has a significant Middle Eastern population, including many newcomers to Canada who often live in Scarborough and Mississauga. It's no coincidence that that's where you'll find some of the most authentic Middle Eastern food in the GTA, along with the best grocery stores.
Some of the most delicious Arabic foods I've ever had have been in the GTA, so when you get the opportunity to explore the food scene outside of downtown Toronto, do it, mainly because there are a bunch of cheap restaurants too.
Here are Arab grocery stores in the GTA where you can get all the ingredients you need for a true taste of the Middle East.
Adonis
Address: Several locations
Why You Need To Go: Adonis might just be one of my favourite grocery store shopping adventures, so much so that I go on a biweekly basis. It is my literal heaven, especially when I'm feeling homesick.
The grocery store, which is now a part of Metro Inc., is massive and has everything from Western items like milk from local dairy farmers to fruits and vegetables from around the world.
If you ever go during mango season, make sure to keep your eye out for mangoes from Egypt — they are seriously delicious.
But the supermarket also offers fresh dairy products from the Middle East, along with nuts, halal meats, desserts and so much more. Their spice selection is quite impressive and it's also very cheap.
Additionally, they have products that you might not find in other spots, like Egyptian rice, or specific Arabic cheeses. I personally love their labneh that you buy by weight at the dairy counter, and their hummus is the most authentic kind I've found in the city. Farm Boy has the second-best store-bought hummus in the city, in my opinion.
The best part about shopping at Adonis is that if you arrive hungry, you can head over to their kitchen counter where they cook Arabic food daily and it is honestly all so delicious.
Ghadir Meat & Restaurant
Address: 1848 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough
Why You Need To Go: I go to Ghadir for particular things because the supermarket is smaller, so you can't do an entire grocery run over there. Also, some things are a little too pricey, so you have to be selective when shopping there.
So why do I go? Ghadir has the best meats with the juiciest flavours. This is where I go to buy the meat for our Arab BBQs. Foods include shish tawouk, kebab, kofta, liver, sujok, and so much more.
Additionally, their fresh pastries are great to buy in bulk, put in the freezer and defrost when looking for a quick snack. They are also perfect for any dinner party appetizers because they are delicious. You can get Manakeesh, similar to flatbreads or pastries that are stuffed with spinach, cheese, meat, or a combo of any.
Ghadir also has a seafood market where you can buy fresh fish that is perfect for grilling, including Tilapia, Sea Bass and Yellow Tail.
Also, please don't leave without grabbing a chicken shawarma. Seriously, it's one of my favourite wraps in the GTA because it tastes so authentic.
Arz Fine Foods
Address: Several locations
Why You Need To Go: There are two Arz locations in the GTA, one in Scarborough and the other in Mississauga, but they also have some of their products at places like Loblaws.
Arz Fine Foods is a massive supermarket with produce, a bakery filled with Middle Eastern desserts and aisles filled with private-label products like tahini, halva, yogurt, milk, pasta sauces and more.
Arz, like Adonis, also has a section with ready-to-go salads, dips, appetizers and various other prepared foods.
Also, they have a massive selection of halal meat products to choose from.
Rabba Fine Foods
Address: Several locations
Why You Need To Go: Rabba Fine Foods, even though it's not fully stocked with Arabic foods, has a few gems that make this supermarket a great spot to grab a few items you might be craving.
Additionally, Rabba is open 24 hours a day and every day of the year. It literally never closes, which makes this supermarket the best place to shop during the early mornings and very late at night, which is super convenient.
Rabba has things like Arabic pastries, hummus, labneh, ready-to-eat meals and more.
So if you're looking for your quick fix, make sure to look up your closest Rabba because they might have what you're looking for without having to go to the suburbs to find them.
There are a bunch of Rabba Fine Foods in downtown Toronto so if you live downtown, you don't have to get in your car to experience some Middle Eastern cheap foods.
Urla Fine Foods
Address: 77 Samor Rd Unit 1, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: While this grocery store is not Arab, it is Middle Eastern. The Turkish grocery store has been discovered and posted about on platforms like TikTok and it looks like it would transport you to a grocery store in the middle of Istanbul.
The supermarket has ingredients imported from Turkey and beyond. They call the spot "Your local old-world bazaar" and it is Toronto's largest Turkish grocer.
It looks like a great place to try some authentic Turkish delight, find ingredients you wouldn't normally pick up and explore a whole new palate of flavours.