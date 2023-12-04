You Can Get A $26 Levantine Brunch In Toronto With Drool-Worthy Dishes & A Tasty Mezze Spread
They have bottomless mimosas too!
Cheap brunch in Toronto can sometimes be hard to find, especially if you're looking for something cute but also delicious. Lucky for you, there's a Levantine restaurant that offers bottomless mimosas and affordable brunches that you won't want to miss out on.
Miss Aida offers Torontonians Levantine cuisine in the adorable West End area of Roncesvalles.
I recently checked out the brunch menu at Miss Aida, and as an Arab woman , I can safely say their hummus is one of the best I've had in the city.
@miranabulsi
Cheap brunch are two words that have a special place in my heart. Miss Aida in Toronto has $26 brunch where you can get a bunch of mezzes, delicious entrees and opt for bottomless mimosas (additional $28) I got the labneh & eggs and 🤤 #cheapbrunch #cheapbrunchtoronto #missaida #missaidatoronto #brunch #brunchtoronto #levantinecuisine
Miss Aida's weekend brunch is available on Saturdays and Sundays, and it costs $26 per person. The menu is filled with mezzes and dishes that will surely get you full.
Each table will get a spread of mezzes, including hummus, labneh, halawa and debes and tahini (molasses and tahini) served with warm pita bread.
Hummus, labneh, halawa, debes and tahini from Miss Aida in Toronto with a side of warm pita bread. Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
Additionally, patrons will choose from a wide variety of Levantine-inspired brunch dishes filled with incredible flavour and textures.
You can choose between a wide array of dishes including Atayef Pancakes, a five-stack topped with ashta, strawberry jam, pistachios and maple syrup or lean more on the savoury side with some drool-worthy entrees.
Three brunch plates from Miss Aida in Toronto. Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
I tried the Labneh & Eggs and licked the entire plate clean. The dish comes with two poached eggs, tarragon, labneh, zaatar and paprika olive oil.
Another gorgeous-looking brunch plate is the Halloumi Eggs & Bacon. It's a Levantine take on the traditional deviled egg, only it's a lot prettier.
Other dishes available on the special brunch menu include Eggplant Fatteh, Shakshouka and the Kafta Burger.
Aida Ceasar and Zaatar Paloma. Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
If you're feeling boozy, Miss Aida has a cocktail menu filled with drinks like the Zaatar Paloma and Aida Ceasar, which are both refreshing and satisfyingly different.
Miss Aida also offers bottomless mimosas all weekend long for $28, and it's a deal you cannot pass up. You can choose between the classic, grapefruit or Lebanese, which uses Arak instead of prosecco.
Miss Aida
Mira at Miss Aida.
Price: $26 per person for brunch on the weekends
Address: 413 Roncesvalles Ave, Toronto
Cuisine: Levantine
Why You Need To Go: To indulge in a delicious spread of with mezzes and fresh pita bread while also enjoying a main dish that tastes so scrumptious you'll want to go back.