7 Bottomless Brunch Restaurants In Toronto With Boozy Drinks & Incredible Summer Vibes (PHOTOS)
It's brunching time! 🥂🥞.
Brunch is a right of passage for many adults in Toronto and it's great because restaurants love it too.
There are so many different ways to brunch in the city and the vibes cater to so many people, but one of the most popular brunching rituals is to find a place with endless food or drinks.
Luckily for you, Toronto is filled with places offering bottomless drinks and food, making Sunday catch-up sessions a whole lot better.
So, if you're looking for a way to make your brunching experience more memorable, especially in the summer, where drinking often is so normalized because rosé all day is the vibe, then you should check out these bottomless brunch restaurants in Toronto.
Keep in mind some of these spots only offer bottomless drinks, and customers are expected to pay extra for food, while others are bottomless everything!
Valerie
Price: $89 for bottomless food and drinks per person.
Address: 111 Princes' Blvd 28th floor, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: This bottomless brunch is on a rooftop overlooking Lake Ontario, located within a luxurious hotel. That alone is worth the cost. However, it gets better because the menu includes food and drinks for $89, a steal in Toronto.
You can get unlimited wine, mimosas, and two thirst-quenching summer cocktails.
One is called the Hot Step, which includes Don Julio Blanco, Martini Fiero, Passionfruit Cordial, Mint Cordial, lemon juice and soda. The other is called Summer Hours and includes lemongrass white rum, Belle de Brillet, salted coconut and mint cordial, rosé Champagne and lime juice.
Additionally, customers can enjoy kale salad, shrimp tempura, hamachi tataki, sushi, chashu benedict, avocado toast, miso caramel french toast and so much more!
Bar Chica
Price: $45 for bottomless drinks per person.
Address: 75 Portland St, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: At this brunch spot, you can sip on boozy drinks all day long as part of their bottomless sangria offer.
Yes, I said bottomless sangria, which is the sound of Spanish summer vibes in the 6ix.
Anyways, you can choose between three sangrias, including sparking, white and red sangrias, all featuring fruity tones thanks to their mixes.
Bar Chica also offers a whole range of foods to choose from which will certainly fill up your body, but tapas style.
Sofia
Price: $46 for bottomless drinks per person.
Address: 99 Yorkville Ave, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: For $46, you can not only have bottomless mimosas, but bellinis are an option too.
At Sofia, a restaurant in the heart of Toronto's Yorkville, you can live it up in style while also enjoying refreshing cocktails.
Sofia has an outdoor patio, which is the vibe we're all looking for this summer and their food is exquisite.
From bruschetta, to burrata and cacio e pepe uova strapazza, it doesn't get fancier than this.
Roses Cocina
Price: $40 for bottomless drinks per person.
Address: 111 Princes' Blvd 28th floor, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking to get lit between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. on any day of the week, then Roses Cocina is the place for you.
This spot is in Hotel X with a view of Lake Ontario and a gorgeous Mexican interior.
The bottomless drinks menu includes mimosas, margaritas, caesars and mules, so you will certainly start feeling the booze after your third drink.
As for what you can eat, they have a full brunch menu that includes huevos rancheros, French omelette, smoked salmon, southern benny and so much more.
Toronto Beach Club
Price: $85 for bottomless food and drinks per person.
Address: 1681 Lake Shore Blvd E., Toronto
Why You Need To Go: You can't have a list of summery bottomless brunch spots without including the Toronto Beach Club because it's the perfect medium between living it up this summer but with style.
They call it the Oasis Brunch and it includes everything from oysters, salmon and tuna crudo, a carving station serving slow roasted Porchetta, salt-baked Sea Bream and Prime Rib by the slice — is your mouth-watering yet?
Oh, there is bottomless alcohol offered too, and that's unlimited mimosas!
Summer + mimosas = a good time, amiright?
Marked
Price: $95 for bottomless food and drinks per person.
Address: 132 John St, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: Another bottomless brunch spot that can't go unmentioned is the popular restaurant called Marked in Toronto's entertainment district.
This South American restaurant has been quite popular on social media, with many sharing their bottomless experiences, which look delicious!
From 11:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekends, you can enjoy brunch dishes like the Manchego Biscuit Benny, Patatas Bravas and Brazilian French Toast while sipping the weekend away at bottomless prosecco.
The restaurant has a summery outdoor patio that'll make you feel like you're brunching with besties at a tropical destination far away from Toronto. Grab your friends and make a reservation, stat!
lobby
Price: $35 for bottomless drinks per person.
Address: 1032 Queen St W, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: Located in Toronto's Queen West area, this more affordable bottomless mimosa spot offer will get you feeling giddy for $35, but you have to be out of there after 2 hours.
The Latin-inspired restaurant also offers many brunch faves on its Sunday menu, including steak & eggs, oysters, blueberry pancakes, breakfast bagels and more.
The vibes at the lobby are also immaculate with an elevated feel and modern decor. This is a place where you can dress up and take really cute pictures!
