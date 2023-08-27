5 Toronto Restaurants That Have A Weekday Brunch Menu & Are Perfect For A Skip Day
Brunch doesn't have to be just a weekend thing.
Brunch can be the perfect start to any weekend plan, but what about when you've got a free weekday and you want to grab a relaxed midday meal while everyone else is working?
Many of the best Toronto restaurants that offer brunch on the weekends actually don't offer the same menu at the exact times during the week. That means you might show up at 11 a.m. on a Tuesday expecting to order your favourite eggs benny, only to find out that they're already serving lunch.
So to make your life easier and help you impress that friend or relative who's visiting partway through the week, or simply to take your skip-day plans to the next level, we've put together a list of the best weekday brunch spots in the city.
There are many Toronto restaurants with weekday brunch menus, and the options are limitless, but here are five spots that I think are cute and aesthetic spots that would elevate your midday brunch experiences.
Pasaj
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1100 Queen St E, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: This place has become a huge hit on Toronto foodie TikTok, and while I haven't visited since they became super famous, I did go in their early days and can say their Turkish menu is fantastic, although I haven't specifically tried their brunch.
When I went, I had Pasaj's simit sandwich, which is similar to a bagel but has sesame, a bigger circle, and is crunchier. I thoroughly enjoyed it, but I need to try their brunch to give this place a full thumbs up.
Still, I can say from experience that they know what they'r doing at Pasaj.
I recently visited Istanbul, and what I loved most about my travels was waking up every morning to a Turkish breakfast. On this side of the world it's a feast, but on theirs, it's a part of their routine.
At Pasaj, they offer this experience for $60 and it's to be shared between two people. You can get grilled sucuk, pastirma, feta, borek, olives, muhammara, ham, dried fruits, eggs, bread, tea and coffee.
That sounds like a pretty good deal to me.
Oh, and according to the number of Instagram posts, it looks like you can't leave without trying Grandma's Pancakes.
Sisters & Co
Price: 💸
Address: 887 Dundas St W, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: Sisters & Co is a brunch spot open every weekday until 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on the weekends. It's located close to Trinity Bellwoods Park and Ossington Avenue, which makes it super convenient if you're planning a skip day because there's so much else to do in this area of the city after you've had brunch.
The Chicken Katsu Club Sandwich is a fan favourite. When I was there, people were ordering it non-stop, but I didn't want to miss out on the avocado benedict because the server told me it was great. I ended up getting the benedict and I really enjoyed the home fries that came with it, but I will definitely be going to back just to get a taste of that famous chicken sandwich.
As for the fries, if you like seasoned and crispy but soft home fries, then you should go just to try them at this spot. Sisters & Co does a great job at delivering simple foods but in a Toronto way. In other words, it felt like an American diner, but the food was of higher quality than that.
Also, the exterior is so cute! I've seen pictures on my Instagram of people posing outside Sister & Co, and when I got there, all I wanted to do was take an aesthetic picture outside.
OEB Breakfast Co
Price: 💸💸
Address: 125 E Liberty St, Toronto, with a second location opening later this year.
Why You Need To Go: OEB Breakfast Co is not a local spot but a franchise predominantly in Canada, although it hasn't been in Toronto for too long.
This chain specializes in all things breakfast, and you can expect to find many of your favourite foods on the menu. Also, the interior is super breakfasty. You'll find a fried egg and chickens on the walls as decor.
I've been to this spot a couple of times and the service is pretty fast, although the biggest challenge is the waitlist. However, OEB is on Yelp, where you can join an online waitlist, which is something every restaurant needs to implement, and that will make the experience a lot smoother.
Also, if you go during the weekday, I doubt there would be a long enough line, but make sure to check Yelp before heading out.
I ordered the Florentine when I went last and it comes with wilted spinach, Hass avocado, and house-made tomato jam for $20.
The house-made tomato jam is still something I remember; it was pretty unusual, but I didn't hate it. Mind you, I don't like tomatoes in general, but in this combo, it jazzed up the dish and made it special.
I found the crostini to be tasty and there are a few other memorable items on the menu that look good, including the various breakfast poutines and the sweets.
I should also say, do not skip out on the dessert menu. From French toasts to waffles, OEB has got your sweet tooth covered.
Another thing worth noting is that they cater to all people with dietary restrictions, including vegans and vegetarians, and have gluten-free options.
Good Fork
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1550 Dundas St W, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: This brunch spot is open every day except Tuesdays until 3:30 p.m. and all they offer is brunch. This is a Toronto restaurant that I've mentioned before because it's one of my favourites.
I am constantly impressed by the flavours in the food, the textures and the freshness of the meals. Also, their service never disappoints me and their large windows that let in the natural sunlight make this restaurant refreshing, especially during winter.
I have a couple of go-to orders, but my absolute favourite is the cilbir, also known as Turkish eggs. The dish is creamy thanks to the labneh and flavourful because of the spiced butter and herbs. Oh, and the side of fresh bread is mouth-watering.
Other menu items I enjoy, but only if I share things, include loaded chickpea taters, fried sigara and blueberry halva pancakes.
Evviva Breakfast & Lunch
Price: 💸💸
Address: Various locations
Why You Need To Go: This restaurant is a Toronto fan favourite and has various locations in the 6ix. I typically visit the one on Lower Simcoe in Toronto and I never regret it.
Evviva has a really long menu filled with various options to choose from. The restaurant also caters to vegans, vegetarians and gluten-free diets.
In fact, I've never seen a vegan breakfast menu that's three pages long, and this place offers everything from omelettes and benedicts to pancakes, waffles and burgers.
I've had their Florentine Benedict several times because it's really good. Evviva's home fries are worth the weekend line-up any day, but you can skip that line on a weekday.
It's also very family-friendly and has a kids menu that any child would be excited to choose from. Every time I've recommended this spot to someone from out of town, they end up raving about it afterward.