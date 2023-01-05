This Toronto Restaurant Serves Bottomless Cocktails & You Can Sip With Lake Views
You can keep the margaritas coming. 🍹
You can get your drink on at this Toronto restaurant with sweeping lake views and a modern, North American menu. Roses Cocina is located on the second floor of Hotel X and it's serving up bottomless cocktails.
The venue recently opened in May 2022 and features a contemporary dining space and patio overlooking Lake Ontario. You can enjoy brunch, lunch, and dinner at this spot, as well as refillable beverages thanks to the Bottomless Brunch Cocktail Program.
The offering runs daily from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and is available to any customer who orders a meal. There are four bottomless brunch cocktails available; the mimosa, margarita, mule, and Caesar.
The bottomless beverages are $40 and there is a refill cost of $2.
The restaurant also offers a Tequila Flights Tasting experience starting at $24. You can even add roasted crickets to the tasting if you're feeling adventurous.
Aside from the drinks, you can enjoy tons of elevated comfort food dishes like sausage rolls, the lobster club, and the wagyu fajitas.
There is also a brunch menu which features avocado toast, a lobster benny, and pancakes topped with Saskatoon berry compote.
If you're looking for more bottomless drinks around the city, then you'll want to head to some of these brunch spots. You can enjoy some orange juice and bubbly while indulging in Jungle Brunch or Italian fare.
Roses Cocina
Price: $40 for bottomless cocktails
Cuisine: North American
Address: 111 Princes' Blvd., Second Floor, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Enjoy bottomless cocktails with your meal at this upscale spot.
Narcity does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol or other substances. If you're going to drink alcohol or consume cannabis, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.