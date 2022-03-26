9 Places For Bottomless Mimosas In Toronto, Ranked By Price
Brunch just got boozier. 🥂
There are few things worth setting your alarm for on a weekend, but bottomless mimosas is definitely one of them. These Toronto brunch spots offer endless glasses of this bubbly cocktail, so you can keep the drinks coming as you enjoy your meal.
If you're wondering where to find bottomless mimosas in the city, here's a list of spots that offer them, ranked from most expensive to least expensive.
9. Chotto Matte
Price: $55 per person
When: Saturdays, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Address: 161 Bay St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Take a trip to the tropics at Chotto Matte's Jungle Brunch, which comes with live entertainment and exclusive dishes. You can order bottomless cocktails including mimosas, and each reservation is limited to 90 minutes.
8. Sofia
Price: $44 per person
When: Saturdays & Sundays, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Address: 99 Yorkville Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Not only can you get bottomless mimosas at this service, you can make any of the brunch cocktails bottomless for a perfectly boozy start to the day.
7. Oretta
Price: $40 including meal and pastry, $5 per refill
When: Saturdays & Sundays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: Oretta, which recently opened a new Midtown location, has a weekend brunch special where you can get a mimosa, main dish, and bombolone for $40, with each additional mimosa priced at $5.
6. Cibo Wine Bar
Price: $30 per person
When: Saturdays & Sundays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: Start your weekend off by sipping mimosas at this Italian restaurant, which has three locations in the city: King West, Yorkville Avenue and Yonge Street.
5. STK Steakhouse
Price: $30 per person
When: Saturdays & Sundays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Address: 153 Yorkville Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Enjoy $30 bottomless mimosas and other delicious brunch dishes at this restaurant. Seatings are limited to 90 minutes.
4. Lobby
Price: $30 per person
When: Sundays, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Address: 1032 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Not only can you get bottomless mimosas at this Toronto bar, you can also enjoy giant brunch towers. The lush canopy of leaves hanging overhead makes it a picturesque spot to enjoy some food and drinks.
3. The Pint Public House
Price: $25 per person
When: Saturdays & Sundays, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Address: 277 Front St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Bottoms up! This lively pub serves bottomless mimosas on the weekend for just $25 each with the purchase of food.
2. Fox on John
Price: $15, $2 per refill
When: Daily
Address: 106 John St. #3, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can get brunch every day of the week at this spot, and with just $2 mimosa refills, it's the perfect place to enjoy some bubbly. You can choose between an orange juice or grapefruit juice mimosa.
1. Hunters Landing
Price: $8 + $2 refill
When: Saturdays & Sundays until 3 p.m.
Address: 82 Fort York Blvd., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Choose from a selection of juices including guava and passionfruit for a unique spin on a classic mimosa at this spot.
Narcity does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol or other legal substances. If you are going to drink alcohol or consume cannabis, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.