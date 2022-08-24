Toronto's New Italian-Inspired Brunch Comes With Fluffy Pancake Stacks & Bottomless Mimosas
You can even get a dandelion omelet. 🍳
Toronto is the place to be if you love brunch. There are so many delicious brunch spots to visit around the city, and now you can try a new menu at this restaurant.
Motorino Cittá is offering a new Italian-inspired brunch, and you can eat like you're on a European vacay. The menu pays tribute to the homeland of Italy and is available every Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
You can indulge in a variety of dishes, from classics like Avocado Toast to unique items like Breakfast Pizza, which comes topped with egg and provolone.
Avocado Toast. Courtesy of Motorino Città
Some notable dishes include the Moto French Toast, which consists of banana dulce de leche layers, a granola crust, and vanilla whipped cream drizzled with maple syrup, and the Italian Benedict which comes with crispy pancetta.
Those with a sweet tooth can dig into the Baci Chocolate Waffle or the Whipped Mascarpone Pancakes, which are piled in a fluffy stack and topped with pistachios and berry compote.
One of the most unique dishes is the Dandelion Omelet – an Italian specialty made with actual dandelion greens.
It just isn't brunch without mimosas, and the venue offers bottomless mimosas for $15.99 per person with the purchase of any brunch dish. If you're looking for more Italian brunch in the city, you can head to Oretta, which offers additional mimosas for just $5.
A brand new Italian café is coming to Toronto this fall, and you can enjoy all sorts of authentic fare including a brunch menu.
Set your alarms for Sunday morning and dine like you're in Italy with this new brunch offering.
Motorino Città
Brunch offering at Motorino Città
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 466 Adelaide St. E., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Indulge in Italian brunch and bottomless mimosas at this spot.