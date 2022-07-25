NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

cafe toronto

A Popular Italian Cafe Is Coming To Toronto & You Can Brunch Like You're In Florence

It's the cafe's first North American location.

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
People sitting outside of a café. Right: Cruffin and iced latte.

People sitting outside of a café. Right: Cruffin and iced latte.

@dittaartigianale | Instagram

You don't need to travel to Europe in order to get an authentic taste of Italy. A popular Italian cafe is opening its first North American location in Toronto, and you can enjoy brunch, pastries, and more like you're on vacay.

Ditta Artigianale is a cafe by Italy’s "preeminent specialty coffee roaster," and it's set to open in Toronto on September 21, 2022. This will be the venue's very first location outside of Florence, so Torontonians can get a lucky taste of this authentic fare from across the ocean.

The forty-seat café will be located on the ground floor of The Harlowe condominium on Richmond Street West. While the full menu is yet to be revealed, you can expect specialty coffee, pastries, brunch, small plates and more.

You can also sip boozy drinks including cocktails made with an artisanal Tuscan gin only available at Ditta Artigianale. The venue will be open seven days a week, so you can enjoy a little slice of Italy at any time.

More details will be released in the coming weeks, so keep an eye out for updates. If you can't wait to dig into some Italian fare, check out some of these restaurants around the city that locals love. From pasta to fluffy pizzas, you can enjoy all the carbs and flavours of Italy.

Eataly, Toronto's multi-level Italian food complex, has a new outdoor bar where you can build your own gin and tonic and soak up some vacay vibes as well.

Ditta Artigianale

Price: To be announced

Cuisine: Italian

When: Opening September 21, 2022

Address: 604 Richmond St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This popular Italian café is opening its first North American location in Toronto, and you can enjoy brunch, pastries, and more.

Website

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...