A Popular Italian Cafe Is Coming To Toronto & You Can Brunch Like You're In Florence
It's the cafe's first North American location.
You don't need to travel to Europe in order to get an authentic taste of Italy. A popular Italian cafe is opening its first North American location in Toronto, and you can enjoy brunch, pastries, and more like you're on vacay.
Ditta Artigianale is a cafe by Italy’s "preeminent specialty coffee roaster," and it's set to open in Toronto on September 21, 2022. This will be the venue's very first location outside of Florence, so Torontonians can get a lucky taste of this authentic fare from across the ocean.
The forty-seat café will be located on the ground floor of The Harlowe condominium on Richmond Street West. While the full menu is yet to be revealed, you can expect specialty coffee, pastries, brunch, small plates and more.
You can also sip boozy drinks including cocktails made with an artisanal Tuscan gin only available at Ditta Artigianale. The venue will be open seven days a week, so you can enjoy a little slice of Italy at any time.
More details will be released in the coming weeks, so keep an eye out for updates. If you can't wait to dig into some Italian fare, check out some of these restaurants around the city that locals love. From pasta to fluffy pizzas, you can enjoy all the carbs and flavours of Italy.
Eataly, Toronto's multi-level Italian food complex, has a new outdoor bar where you can build your own gin and tonic and soak up some vacay vibes as well.
