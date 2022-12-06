Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Toronto's New Bottomless Brunch Has All-You-Can-Eat Oysters & A Chocolate Fountain

You can get "as much fresh OJ & bubbly as your heart desires", too! 🍊

Charcuterie board. Right: People drinking mimosas.

Weekends in Toronto just got bubblier thanks to this new bottomless brunch experience. With endless dishes, a chocolate fountain, and bottomless mimosas, you can feast the morning away at this spot.

The Drake Hotel has just launched its first bottomless brunch, and for $35, you can indulge in tons of delicious dishes. The brunch is running December 11 and 18, 2022 as well as January 1, 2023, so it's time to set those morning alarms.

The feast features all-you-can-eat oysters, cheese and charcuterie, smoked salmon, freshly baked goods, and more. There will be things like croissants, muffins, gluten-free bread, vegan avocado toast, sandwiches, and salads to dig into.

Sweet lovers rejoice, because there will be an entire dessert table to enjoy. Other highlights include a "bounty of seafood," a DJ, and a chocolate fountain.

If you want to add some booziness to your meal, you can add on bottomless mimosas for $30, which allow you to enjoy "as much fresh OJ & bubbly as your heart desires."

If you're looking for more brunch spots to visit around Toronto, you can head to this bar, where you can get giant brunch towers and bottomless mimosas on Sundays.

Or, you can check out some of these bucket-list spots in the city for all your brunching needs.

Reservations for The Drake's bottomless brunch can be made online, so get ready to feast.


The Drake Bottomless Brunch

Price: $35 per adult

When: December 11, 18, 2022 and January 1, 2023

Address: 1150 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Enjoy endless breakfast dishes at this new brunch offering in the city.

Narcity does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol or other substances. If you're going to drink alcohol or consume cannabis, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.

