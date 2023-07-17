11 Toronto Buck-A-Shuck Oyster Restaurants Where You Can Find $1 Deals Each Day Of The Week
Taste the sea!
Toronto oysters are a delicious seafood appetizer any time of year or week, but there's nothing like tasting the sea for just $1 a shell during a happy hour.
Toronto has many great seafood restaurants spread throughout the city, from Oyster Boy to Rodney's Oyster House.There are also plenty of cocktail bars with oysters on the menu that you might not know about. But where can you get fresh, cheap and tasty oysters at buck-a-shuck prices?
We've cast our net wide and hauled up the best spots in Toronto to find $1 oysters, whether it's a daily promo, a happy hour deal or a one-day-of-the-week thing. With all the pearls of wisdom on this list, you can easily find buck-a-shuck oysters each day of the week!
So whether you're craving East Coast oysters from Nova Scotia or a Pacific oyster from British Columbia, here's where you can go to load up those tasty shellfish with hot sauce, mignonette or just a squeeze of lemon before slurping them down.
OysterMine
Address: 2035 Yonge St.
Price: $1 per oyster
Day: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday
Hours: All day
Located in the Midtown neighbourhood of Toronto, OysterMine strikes the perfect balance between casual and upscale with its chill nautical vibes and beautiful dish presentation. You can find all sorts of seafood on the menu but if you dig raw oysters, then OysterMine's the place to go for their buck-a-shuck deal, which runs all day on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
The restaurant also has some other promotions worth taking advantage of, including half-price bottles of wine on Fridays and Sundays. Combine that with a seafood tower and you're sure to have a blast!
Watson's
Address: 388 Richmond St. W #2A
Price: $1 per oyster
Day: Sunday and Monday
Hours: All day
Watson's is a cocktail bar first and foremost, but this downtown spot also has some killer deals that'll make you want to spend a whole afternoon or evening there with friends.
Sunday and Monday are the best days to drop in if you're looking for cheap oysters, because not only do they do buck-a-shuck on those days, but they also offer 50% off on bottles of wine. That's a dangerous combo in all the best ways!
Danforth Sidebar
Address: 161 Danforth Ave.
Price: $1 per oyster
Day: Wednesday
Hours: All night
Danforth Sidebar is a great spot to visit for live music, especially with Danforth Music Hall right next door.
However, their buck-a-shuck deal is a bit of a double-edged sword; you can only get it on Wednesdays when there are no live shows going on. That means you'll want to check out their plans on Instagram before heading out, although a surprise live performance is never a bad thing.
Danforth Sidebar offers a bright, clean feel inside, so if you're looking for a place that doesn't feel like a dark watering hole, this is the spot.
Bar St. Lo
Address: 26 Market St.
Price: $1 per oyster
Day: Daily
Hours: 5-7 p.m.
Duck into Bar St. Lo at St. Lawrence Market and you can score buck-a-shuck oysters every evening from 5-7 p.m., which is when they offer a bunch of specials including $5 draft beer and $9 glasses of wine.
And if you're looking for a star recommendation, it turns out The Boys actor Chase Crawford (a.k.a. The Deep) has been spotted here in the past. If knock-off Aquaman is into this place, that's not a bad endorsement!
Bar Neon
Address: 1226 Bloor St. W.
Price: $1 per oyster
Day: Daily
Hours: 3-6 p.m.
Bar Neon's Greek ibes are great no matter why you're visiting, but this place is particularly attractive for seafood lovers every afternoon from 3-6 p.m. That's when they run their happy hour menu, which includes $1 oysters with the purchase of a drink. Hit the patio, douse those oysters in hot sauce and get to it!
Bar Hop
Address: 681 Danforth Ave., 137 Peter St., 391 King St.
Price: $1 per oyster with the purchase of an alcoholic drink
Day: Monday and Tuesday (Danforth and King), Sunday (Peter)
Hours: All day
Bar Hop has three locations around Toronto and you could hop between them to hit buck-a-shuck promos from Sunday to Tuesday each week. This is particularly handy if you're in the downtown core, because you can hit the deal at their Peter Street location on Sundays and then find it at their King West spot on Mondays and Tuesdays.
But you don't necessarily have to go downtown to enjoy the deal. You can also hit the Bar Hop on the Danforth at Pape Station and get $1 oysters every Monday and Tuesday.
Diana's Oyster Bar and Grill
Address: 2101 Lawrence Ave. E
Price: $1.25 each (with the purchase of an appetizer or entree)
Day: Daily
Hours: All day
This classy seafood restaurant has plenty of oysters on the menu that are worth trying, although the closest ones to buck-a-shuck are the Malpeque oysters, which go for $1.25. All you have to do is buy an appetizer or an entree to get the deal.
And while you're at it, you might want to consider hopping over to Diana's Seafood Delight, their partner fish market where you can buy oysters to take home and shuck yourself. Shucking oysters is a bit of a tricky task, but if you're patient and careful, it can pay off!
The Auld Spot
Address: 347 Danforth Ave.
Price: $1 per oyster
Day: Monday
Hours: 4-10 p.m.
Hit up this cozy Irish-Scottish pub on the Danforth for a relaxed night of oysters and beers every Monday. The Auld Spot has been a neighbourhood mainstay since 1998 but that doesn't mean it's run down. In fact, the owner of Sher-E Punjab, the Indian restaurant next door, bought this place and gave it a nice glow-up in 2021. Stop in and see it for yourself!
Trinity Common
Address: 303 Augusta Ave.
Price: $1 per oyster
Day: Tuesday
Hours: all day
Hit up this beer hall near Kensington Market for a wide selection of craft beer any day of the week, plus buck-a-shuck oysters on Tuesdays.
Melrose On Adelaide
Address: 270 Adelaide St. W. #300
Price: $1 per oyster
Day: Sunday
Hours: 4 p.m. until close
Melrose is a gorgeous cocktail bar with a candlelight feel to it, making it the perfect place to wind down on a Sunday evening with their buck-a-shuck oyster promo. You can get fresh oysters for $1 each after 4 p.m. at this downtown spot.
Pearl Diver
Address: 100 Adelaide St. E.
Price: $100 for 100 oysters
Day: Thursday
Hours: 5-10 p.m.
You kind of have to admire the Pearl Diver's go-big-or-go-home take on buck-a-shuck.
You can get 100 oysters for $100 on Thursdays after 5 p.m. at the Pearl Diver, so if you're keen on it, we recommend you dive in with a bunch of friends.