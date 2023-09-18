The Best All-You-Can-Eat Chicken Wing Deals Around Toronto For The Perfect Game Night Feast
How many can you eat in one sitting?
You can find chicken wings in just about every neighbourhood around Toronto, whether it's at a pub, a pizza joint or a place that specializes in wings — but where can you truly fill up on the quick little morsels of deliciousness?
Toronto actually has a few restaurants offering all-you-can-eat chicken wings around the city, and many of the best deals can be found at places where people love to watch sports.
That means that if you're a major fan of the Toronto Maple Leafs or Toronto Raptors, you'll be able to eat your fill while catching one of their games when their respective seasons open in October. You can also feast on wings at several spots throughout the NFL season leading up to the Super Bowl.
But maybe you don't care about sports and you just want a bunch of tasty wings, or maybe you're hoping to be on Hot Ones some day. We've got you covered there, too, because several wing spots have dedicated wing nights just for you.
Here are some of the best all-you-can-eat wing deals around Toronto, along with info about which days you can score these deals.
Sportsnet Grill
Address: 1 Blue Jays Way (inside the Toronto Marriot City Centre Hotel)
Price: $25 per person
Day: Every NFL, Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors' game night
Hours: During the game and for 30 minutes before and after.
If you're looking to catch a game and enjoy some all-you-can-eat wings, head over to the Sportsnet Grill at the Marriott Centre downtown. Just make sure you stop in while the game is on because the promo doesn't run all night.
Sportsnet Grill serves these wings with a side of fries and you can choose from five different sauces: three with different levels of heat and sweet, plus a Chipotle Pineapple option and a Roasted Garlic Blue Cheese flavour.
The offer kicked off with the first NFL game on September 7, and no end date has been announced.
Hooters
Address: 280 Adelaide Street West
Price: $18.99 per person
Day: Mondays
Hours: All day
Hooters is known for two things: wings and dated references to anatomy. We won't go in depth on that second thing, but if you're into the first thing you can get all-you-can-eat wings at Hooters every Monday for just $18.99. That's also the NFL's Monday Night Football slot, so you can catch a game with your feast during the season.
We've included info for the downtown Toronto location that's just a stone's throw from the TIFF Bell Lightbox, but Hooters has a few different locations around Ontario where you can also get the deal.
Hooters is know for its dry-rub wings, but they actually offer 15 different varieties to choose from, including some saucy options.
The Wing Factory
Address: 718 College St., Toronto and 510 Driftcurrent Dr. Unit 14, Mississauga
Price: $25.99
Day: Wednesdays
Hours: 5 p.m. until close
The Wing Factory boasts two locations with slightly different menus, but each one offers over two dozen sauce options with different levels of flavour, sweetness and heat.
Their hottest option is the Apocalypse wings which cost a little bit extra and come with a disclaimer that you should try "under your own risk. BTW we don't have insurance." That almost sounds like a dare.
The Wing Factory has also become legendary in recent years as a halal option for wing-lovers, so if you're struggling to pick from the options on this list, that might be a deciding factor.
St. Louis Bar & Grill
Address: Various
Price: $23.99
Day: Daily from late May to early July
Hours: All day
This entry comes with a big asterisk, because all-you-can-eat wings are not a typical thing at St. Louis Bar & Grill.
Instead, they're only around during the restaurant's Wingsanity promotional period, which ran from the end of May through Canada Day in 2023. That means you'll want to bookmark this one for later and give St. Louis a visit before Canada Day 2024 to capitalize on the deal, though there's a chance the price might change for the next round.
In the meantime, you can settle for an NFL game day combo of a pint and a pound of wings for $20.99.
We also didn't include generic buffets on this list, although if you want to visit the Mandarin and grab an entire tray of wings, we won't judge.
All-you-can-eat wings used to be more of a thing a few years ago, but inflation and the pandemic have really taken a bite out of that promo over time.
Nowadays, may restaurants that once offered all-you-can-eat have instead switched over to by-the-pound deals or beer-and-wing combos.
That's not to say that Toronto doesn't have some awesome chicken wing restaurants to choose from, but just that you're going to have to pay for every bite at most places around the city.
But what does that mean for you?
Well, if you're not close to one of these all-you-can-eat wing spots, you might want to do a bit of back-of-the-napkin math to figure out how many wings you can really eat.
The average person can eat anywhere from eight to 12 buffalo-style chicken wings as a meal, according to various chefs' and caterers' estimates.
That can vary depending on how thick and juicy the wings are, and it's worth noting here that "buffalo style" means the wings are separated into drums and flats. If we're talking straight-up, still-intact wings, the estimate is more like four to six.
Either way it adds up to about one pound of wings, so if you're going in on a $25 all-you-can-eat deal, you're essentially paying for a double portion. That means that a pound of wings and a beer might just be the perfect deal if you can get it for around $20 or less, because that's probably all you can eat, anyway.
Still, there are big occasions when you really want to dig in, and who are we to judge? After all, Americans ate an estimated 1.45 billion chicken wings during the Super Bowl in early 2023, so there's clearly a time and place for an all-you-can-eat deal.
Do you have a favourite all-you-can-eat chicken wing spot? Drop it in the comments and let us know if we missed it!
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.