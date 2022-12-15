Toronto's Newest Seafood Bar Is Celebrating & You Can Enjoy Oysters For Less Than A $1 Each
For all oysters lovers out there!
If you've been looking to try somewhere new, or just really need to satisfy that seafood craving, check out this Toronto seafood bar that has an amazing oyster deal! OysterMine is celebrating its 3-year anniversary.
From November 24th, 2022 to January 26th, 2023, every Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until late, they're offering $0.75 oysters with the purchase of a main course per person. Plus, you can enjoy a maximum of 2 dozen oysters per person. Don't miss this amazing deal and the opportunity to try our delicious oysters at a great price.
OysterMine
Price: $0.75 per oyster
Address: 2035 Yonge St., Toronto
Why You Need To Go: This seafood bar has the best deal on oysters in town. From the finest rotating oyster menu and entrees featuring international ingredients from around the world, there's a little bit of everything for everyone.