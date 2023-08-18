11 Best Seafood Restaurants In Toronto With The Freshest Taste & Prettiest Aesthetics
Toronto has many seafood restaurants scattered around the city and beyond, and so many are super delicious, fresh and aesthetic, but which ones are the best?
Obviously, there are many fish and chips restaurants and places where you can take advantage of buck-a-shuck deals every day of the week, but where are the best spots to eat other seafood items in Toronto?
From fresh lobster to seafood towers, tuna tartare, branzino and so much more, the 6ix is filled with places that are super fishy in the very best ways.
Here are 11 of the best seafood restaurants in Toronto where you can truly taste the sea.
Prime Seafood Palace
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 944 Queen St W, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: Prime Seafood Palace's menu is curated by the famous chef Matty Matheson, and many people rave about the food.
They've got everything from chilled seafood, caviar, lobster and spaghetti to hot dishes, halibut, trout roe beurre blanc and so much more.
Prices do vary at this fancy restaurant, but things can quickly add up, so make sure to come prepared.
The Chase
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 10 Temperance St Fl 5, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: The Chase is a rooftop restaurant that's perfect for your date night because not only will you have sky-high views of the city, but you can also indulge in fancy seafood items like hamachi, octopus, oysters, sea bream and lobster.
In the summer, you can even enjoy outdoor seating while sipping on refreshing cocktails and indulging in a seafood tower.
Pink Sky
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 480 King St W, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Pink Sky is located in the heart of King Street West and the aesthetic here is top-tier. The restaurant is pretty, vibey and has a well-rounded menu.
I've tried their lobster roll, calamari and branzino and I can safely say they're all delicious.
The fish didn't taste fishy but rather full of flavour and I left the restaurant with a happy belly.
Rodney's Oyster House
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 469 King St W, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: This Toronto restaurant has been around since 1987 and it's a place where customers can enjoy fresh oysters, lobsters, king crab, halibut, salmon, haddock, arctic char, walleye a lot more fish.
They've even got a whole oyster menu with 9 to 26 different oysters daily from the East to the West Coast, which they can shuck to order.
Sit by the wall and you'll find plenty of shells posted by celebrities who've come through here in the past.
Joso's
@narcitytoronto
“Pretty Little Liars” and “You” actress Shay Mitchell said this Toronto seafood restaurant is one of her go-to’s so Narcity’s Mira Nabulsi went to the popular Davenport spot to see what all the fuss is about! 🍤 #toronto #torontorestaurants #shaymitchell #ontario #narcity #canada
Price: 💸💸
Address: 202 Davenport Rd, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: Joso's is a Croatian restaurant in Toronto that has been around since 1967 and it's one of Shay Mitchell's favourite spots in the city.
The seafood restaurant had one of the best calamari dishes I've ever eaten. It was perfectly crispy and not too chewy, but the seasoning is what made me super happy.
I didn't need to dip it in the sauce; it was that good.
To order your fresh fish, the restaurant brings out the raw and freshly caught fish on a platter for you to choose from and they'll explain to you all the things you need to know about the flavour and what complements it.
Pearl Diver
Price: 💸💸
Address: 100 Adelaide St E, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: From pan-fried shrimp to salmon gravlax, chilled lobster sliders, mussels, whole fish and so much more, this Toronto restaurant has many fresh seafood dishes that look delicious.
Much of the seafood on the menu is brought into Toronto from Prince Edward Island, so you know the fish is fresh, great-tasting and definitely not frozen.
Honest Weight
Price: 💸
Address: 2766 Dundas St W, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: Honest Weight is a seafood restaurant in Toronto with a bunch of snacks to munch on while enjoying a glass of wine.
They have a menu that includes mini ceviche, cod and shrimp fritters, baked oysters, and more bites that are worth sharing.
Zee Grill Seafood Restaurant & Oyster Bar
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 641 Mt Pleasant Rd, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: Zee Grill is quite a famous restaurant in Toronto that has been around for a while. They have oysters from Prince Edward Island to New Brunswick that cost $3.95 each and other specialties like fish and chips, sea bream fillets, lobster rolls and Sudado de Pescado.
Fishman Lobster Clubhouse
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 4020 Finch Ave E, Scarborough
Why You Need To Go: Even though this seafood restaurant is not located in Toronto's downtown core, it still deserves an honourable mention because no fishy list is complete without this spot.
This Scarborough restaurant gives customers an extraordinary experience that is quite memorable because there's nothing like it.
I checked out Fishman Lobster Clubhouse because Simu Liu said it's one of his favourite spots in the 6ix and something he craves when he's abroad.
The lobster is the freshest I've ever tried, and the Asian flavours make the dish way yummier.
The restaurant has a decor that will keep you guessing how many fish can live in a tank because the space is surrounded by aquariums filled with crabs, lobsters and fish.
Buster's Sea Cove
Price: 💸
Address: Various locations.
Why You Need To Go: Buster's Sea Cove is a St. Lawrence Market staple, and it's known for its fish and chips but has a vast menu of other seafood items you can order too.
From soups to sandwiches and grilled fish, fried fish, paella, crab cakes, Po' boys, tacos and lobster, there isn't anything that you can't spot on this menu.
So next time you're craving fresh fish, this should be at the top of your list.
Captain's Boil
Price: 💸💸
Address: Various locations
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking to play with your food, Captain's Boil is where you should go because the experience is super fun.
They will give you gloves, an apron and a bucket to toss your shells in. The menu is filled with fresh fish that you can order by pound.
People can then choose their sauces, sides and appetizers, making the meal much more filling.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on Jun 16, 2016.