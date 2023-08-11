6 Of The Best Fish & Chips In Toronto With The Freshest Catch & Crunchiest Bite (PHOTOS)
For Cod's sake, Haddock you got enough?
Are you looking for the best fish and chips in Toronto? Well, we've got great news for you.
Fish and chips are a pretty popular dish and thankfully, many Toronto restaurants offer their own delicious versions of this fresh and crispy meal. But how do you find the best spot for fish and chips?
The dish originated in England and consists of fish, battered and fried, with a side of fries. Many fast food places will fry up a frozen piece of fish for you, but which spots in the city use fresh fish?
Many of the better Toronto seafood restaurants get their fish from the East or West Coast of the country, where people catch some of the most delicious and freshest seafood in the world.
In the 6ix, you'll find many different kinds of fish used for this hot dish. Haddock and Cod are the most common fish for fish and chips, but you can also find fried Halibut, Sole, Tilapia, Salmon, Pickerel and Trout.
Haddock is a saltwater fish that is mild, slightly sweet and doesn't have an overpowering fishy flavour.
Cod is a white fish that has a mild taste and can be found in the Atlantic and Pacific oceans. It can be described as delicate, making it perfect inside the crispy batter.
Here are six seafood spots in Toronto where you can get some of the freshest, crispiest and tastiest fish and chips in the city. Each one is definitely worth the visit, and keep in mind that these are not sorted in any particular order, so choose the best as you see fit.
Sea Witch Fish & Chips
Price: $17 - $26
Address: 636 St Clair Ave W, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: Sea Witch Fish & Chips is open every day of the week and has various menu options to choose from.
You can choose between haddock, pickerel, trout and halibut. Prices range between $17 to $26 for one piece of fish and a side of chips. But the spot does have other offerings and deals that you can certainly take advantage of.
On Tuesdays and Wednesdays, people can order either a Haddock pack, $59.99, or a Haddock pack junior, $43.99. Each one is basically a combo of stuff that can feed a couple of people.
Buster's Sea Cove
Price: $22.95
Address: Various Locations.
Why You Need To Go: Buster's Sea Cove is popular in Toronto for its fresh seafood. You might've spotted them at the CNE or even at an event because they operate from a food truck sometimes.
My favourite one is in St. Lawerence Market because the vibes are so fun. Buster's Sea Cove in the market is one of the busiest stalls there and you can smell the fried fish from the moment you enter the premises.
Their menu has a lot more than fish and chips; they also offer shrimp, calamari, grilled fish, po boys, sandwiches and so much more.
Still, my favourite item on their menu is their fish and chips because it's crispy, fresh and doesn't feel too oily.
Their fish-fry section includes Haddock, Cod, Halibut, coconut shrimp and calamari. Each dish is served with your choice of rice, fries or salad.
Mira Mira Diner
Price: $28
Address: 1963 Queen St E, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: Mira Mira Diner is a place I can't stop thinking or talking about. It's hidden in the Beaches area in Toronto and their fish and chips is one of the most flavourful and fresh plates I've ever had.
I used to live in Brighton in the U.K., and I absolutely fell in love with this one spot that offered incredible late-night fish and chips. The city is known for its delicious fish and it's pretty hard for any place to come close to those British fish and chips, but Mira Mira Diner is one of the few places that manages to capture that same feel.
Basically, Mira Mira Diner offers the most authentic fish and chips I've had in the city, and I absolutely recommend you pay them a visit.
Also, their chips are crinkle-cut seasoned potatoes and they come with delicious dip.
Yes and yes.
Olde Yorke Fish
Price: $16 - $22
Address: 96 Laird Dr, East York
Why You Need To Go: Olde Yorke Fish is a fish and chips spot that's held onto its popularity in Toronto for three decades, though their history goes back even farther than that.
Their website states they started "from several take-out shops in England during the 50's, 60's and 70's to the 'Britannia' in Trenton during the 80's and now in Toronto since the 90's."
"We always strive to provide the best fish and chips, and quality service in a relaxed traditional pub like atmosphere," it adds.
At Olde Yorke Fish you can choose between Cod, Halibut, Haddock and Cod cheeks with chips. You can also enjoy them while seated at a restaurant that will transport you to a neighbourhood bar in the U.K.
Fresco's Fish and Chips
Price: $19 - $25
Address: 201 Augusta Ave, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: Located in the heart of Kensington Market, you've probably passed by Fresco's a few times, but now it's time to go inside and have a taste of their fish and chips because they've been around for a while and offer a lighter version of the dish.
According to their website, the restaurant fries their fish in a "blend of healthy canola and corn oils that are non-hydrogenated," with no grams of trans fat and, as a result, customers can enjoy "flavourful fried food in a much healthier way."
Your fish choices include Haddock, Halibut, and Cod, and each order comes with chips, coleslaw and tartar sauce. You can also pay $2 extra to get your fish batter made with a bag of Miss Vickies chips, and it's totally worth it for the extra crunch!
Hooky's Fish and Chips
Price: $14 - $24
Address: 893 Queen St W, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: Located right in front of Trinity Bellwoods, this fish and chips restaurant is a perfect add-on to your picnic day.
According to Uber Eats, the most popular orders from Hooky's are Haddock, Cod and then Halibut with chips.
The fish pieces are each 4 oz and they're imported from Nova Scotia, New Zealand and Newfoundland and Labrador.
Hooky's has also got a few other delicious dishes, like onion rings, crab cakes, and mac and cheese Kraft Dinner bites, which sounds like something you'd find at TGI Fridays.