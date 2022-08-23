A Canadian NHL Player Brought The Stanley Cup To Newfoundland & Then Ate Fish & Chips Out Of It
Iconic?
Canadian NHL player Alex Newhook brought the Stanley Cup to Newfoundland and even ate fish and chips out of it!
Newhook, who plays for the Colorado Avalanche and won the Stanley Cup Playoffs with the team earlier in 2022, took the Cup through downtown St. John's on Monday, August 22.
"I've worked for it, I've dreamt for this a long time, so it means a lot," the Canadian said at the ceremony, according to CBC News.
It was also reported that Newhook said one of his stops in St. John's would be to get fish and chips.
True to his word, the NHLer did exactly that but then took it to the next level.
\u201cWhat a great day celebrating champion @AlexNewhook_ Congratulations again, Alex! #cupdayNL\u201d— City of St. John's (@City of St. John's) 1661192402
Ches's Famous Fish & Chips shared on Facebook on August 22 that Newhook ended up getting their fish and chips.
The restaurant even posted photos of him eating the meal right out of the cup with a fork and knife!
Newhook was born in St. John's on January 28, 2001, and he was drafted 16th overall in 2019 by the Colorado Avalanche.
On June 26, 2022, the Avalanche won the Stanley Cup after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals.
Canadian player Nazem Kadri was also on the Avalanche when the team won and he was the first Muslim player to win the Stanley Cup!
After clinching the Cup, he hit back at people who doubted him when he was with the Toronto Maple Leafs.
"For everyone who thought I was a liability in the playoffs, you can kiss my ass," Kadri said on live TV.
Kadri is bringing the Cup to London, Ontario on Saturday, August 27 and the parade will start at the London Muslim Mosque.