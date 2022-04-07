Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
best restaurants in ottawa

11 Restaurants In Ottawa To Get Breaded Fish N' Chips Worthy Of An English Pub

The only question is, ketchup or tartar sauce?

Ottawa Staff Writer
Fish n' chips from Ashton Brew Pub. Right: Fish n' Chips on the Cheshire Cat Pub patio.

Fish n' chips from Ashton Brew Pub. Right: Fish n' Chips on the Cheshire Cat Pub patio.

@craftbrews_and_localchews | Instagram, @ottawariverlifestyle | Instagram

You can whisk yourself away into a British pub in Ottawa to indulge in the classic meal of fish n' chips. Whether you plan to order fish for a Good Friday tradition or have a sudden craving any day of the week, these Ottawa restaurants and pubs serve up some authentic fare.

Breaded or beer-battered and served with a side of fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce as you'd expect, here are eleven spots in Ottawa that have tasty fish n' chips on the menu.

The Whalesbone

Price: 💸💸 / 💸💸💸

Address: 231 Elgin St. & 430 Bank St. & 1084 Wellington St. W. & 504a Kent St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: This Ottawa chain of seafood restaurants serves up beer-battered halibut or haddock, depending on which location, along with fries, tartar sauce and coleslaw.

Menu

The Glen Scottish Restaurant and Pub

Price: 💸💸

Address: 6081 Hazeldean Rd. Unit 1010, Stittsville, ON

Why You Need To Go: This pub will transport you to Scotland, from the plaid decor to the menu full of Scottish and British dishes. They have multiple fish dinner options such as battered fish, beer-battered fish, cajun breaded fish and pan-seared fish, with options of a half piece, one or two fillets.

Menu

Ad Mare

Takeout battered fish n' chips meal from Ad Mare.

Takeout battered fish n' chips meal from Ad Mare.

Megan Renaud | Narcity

Price: 💸💸

Address: 2265 Robertson Rd., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: This seasonal seafood truck is parked at Kichesippi Brewery and posts its rotating menu on Twitter. They typically open in time for Good Friday so you can order their crispy fish n' chips meal. Enjoy it with a beer on the patio or take it home.

Menu

Pelican Seafood Market & Grill

Price: 💸💸

Address: 1500 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: They do all things seafood and have many fish options for dinner including both beer-battered and Panko-crusted fish. You can choose between Atlantic haddock or cod, served with coleslaw, tartar sauce and fresh-cut fries.

Menu

Ashton Brew Pub

Price: 💸💸

Address: 113 Old Mill Rd., Ashton, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can sip craft beer and eat fish n' chips in an authentic British pub. The fish is lightly battered with its own beer, served with fries. Their sister restaurant, Quinn's Ale House, in Ottawa, also serves up beer-battered fish n' chips.

Menu

The Cheshire Cat Pub

Price: 💸💸

Address: 2193 Richardson Side Rd., Carp, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can choose between one or two pieces of beer-batter fish, served with a side of chips of course, at this quirky British pub. They also serve a kids' menu version of fish n' chips.

Menu

The Mill Tavern

Price: 💸💸

Address: 5544 Manotick Main St., Manotick, ON

Why You Need To Go: You'll discover a bunch of pub classics at this British pub in Manotick. The fish n' chips meal is crusted with sea salt and malt vinegar served with classic fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce.

Menu

D'Arcy McGee's

Price: 💸💸

Address: 655 Terry Fox Dr. & 44 Sparks St. & 675 Kirkwood Ave., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: This small chain of Irish pubs has classic Irish and British meals on the menu including fish n' chips. The beer-battered cod is made in-house, served with fries, coleslaw and the pub's own Dungloe sauce.

Menu

Sir John A Pub

Fish n' Chips from Sir John A pub in Ottawa.

Fish n' Chips from Sir John A pub in Ottawa.

Patrick Bourbeau | Facebook

Price: 💸💸

Address: 284 Elgin St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: On the bar's list of pub favourites you'll find its fish n' chips meal. The fish is an Atlantic haddock coated in homemade beer batter. It comes with shoestring fries and tartar sauce.

Menu

The Royal Oak

Price: 💸💸

Address: Over 10 locations across Ottawa

Why You Need To Go: Fish n' chips are at the top of this restaurant's pub fare menu. The haddock fillet is prepared daily in crispy batter served with classic coleslaw, fries and tartar sauce. You can add a second piece of fish for $9.

Menu

Heart & Crown

Price: 💸💸

Address: 3161 Strandherd Dr. #300 & 353 Preston St. & 67 Clarence St. & 62 William St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Fish n' chips is one of the classic pub meals you'll find at this iconic Irish pub in Ottawa. It is a beer-battered Nova Scotia Haddock served with chips, slaw and tartar sauce, as expected. You'll find it at all four locations.

Menu

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...