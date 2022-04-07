11 Restaurants In Ottawa To Get Breaded Fish N' Chips Worthy Of An English Pub
The only question is, ketchup or tartar sauce?
You can whisk yourself away into a British pub in Ottawa to indulge in the classic meal of fish n' chips. Whether you plan to order fish for a Good Friday tradition or have a sudden craving any day of the week, these Ottawa restaurants and pubs serve up some authentic fare.
Breaded or beer-battered and served with a side of fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce as you'd expect, here are eleven spots in Ottawa that have tasty fish n' chips on the menu.
The Whalesbone
Price: 💸💸 / 💸💸💸
Address: 231 Elgin St. & 430 Bank St. & 1084 Wellington St. W. & 504a Kent St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This Ottawa chain of seafood restaurants serves up beer-battered halibut or haddock, depending on which location, along with fries, tartar sauce and coleslaw.
The Glen Scottish Restaurant and Pub
Price: 💸💸
Address: 6081 Hazeldean Rd. Unit 1010, Stittsville, ON
Why You Need To Go: This pub will transport you to Scotland, from the plaid decor to the menu full of Scottish and British dishes. They have multiple fish dinner options such as battered fish, beer-battered fish, cajun breaded fish and pan-seared fish, with options of a half piece, one or two fillets.
Ad Mare
Takeout battered fish n' chips meal from Ad Mare.
Price: 💸💸
Address: 2265 Robertson Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This seasonal seafood truck is parked at Kichesippi Brewery and posts its rotating menu on Twitter. They typically open in time for Good Friday so you can order their crispy fish n' chips meal. Enjoy it with a beer on the patio or take it home.
Pelican Seafood Market & Grill
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1500 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: They do all things seafood and have many fish options for dinner including both beer-battered and Panko-crusted fish. You can choose between Atlantic haddock or cod, served with coleslaw, tartar sauce and fresh-cut fries.
Ashton Brew Pub
Price: 💸💸
Address: 113 Old Mill Rd., Ashton, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can sip craft beer and eat fish n' chips in an authentic British pub. The fish is lightly battered with its own beer, served with fries. Their sister restaurant, Quinn's Ale House, in Ottawa, also serves up beer-battered fish n' chips.
The Cheshire Cat Pub
Price: 💸💸
Address: 2193 Richardson Side Rd., Carp, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can choose between one or two pieces of beer-batter fish, served with a side of chips of course, at this quirky British pub. They also serve a kids' menu version of fish n' chips.
The Mill Tavern
Price: 💸💸
Address: 5544 Manotick Main St., Manotick, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll discover a bunch of pub classics at this British pub in Manotick. The fish n' chips meal is crusted with sea salt and malt vinegar served with classic fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce.
D'Arcy McGee's
Price: 💸💸
Address: 655 Terry Fox Dr. & 44 Sparks St. & 675 Kirkwood Ave., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This small chain of Irish pubs has classic Irish and British meals on the menu including fish n' chips. The beer-battered cod is made in-house, served with fries, coleslaw and the pub's own Dungloe sauce.
Sir John A Pub
Fish n' Chips from Sir John A pub in Ottawa.
Price: 💸💸
Address: 284 Elgin St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: On the bar's list of pub favourites you'll find its fish n' chips meal. The fish is an Atlantic haddock coated in homemade beer batter. It comes with shoestring fries and tartar sauce.
The Royal Oak
Price: 💸💸
Address: Over 10 locations across Ottawa
Why You Need To Go: Fish n' chips are at the top of this restaurant's pub fare menu. The haddock fillet is prepared daily in crispy batter served with classic coleslaw, fries and tartar sauce. You can add a second piece of fish for $9.
Heart & Crown
Price: 💸💸
Address: 3161 Strandherd Dr. #300 & 353 Preston St. & 67 Clarence St. & 62 William St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Fish n' chips is one of the classic pub meals you'll find at this iconic Irish pub in Ottawa. It is a beer-battered Nova Scotia Haddock served with chips, slaw and tartar sauce, as expected. You'll find it at all four locations.