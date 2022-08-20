6 Things In Canada That Don't Even Come Close To The UK Version & I Miss Them Every Day
Public transport is the worst here!
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
I've lived in Canada for over a year now, and in that time I've gained a newfound appreciation for the Great White North.
However, despite there being so many incredible things about the country, there are a few things in Canada that just don't quite match up to the U.K. version.
To, all my fellow Brits out there who have ordered tea in this country, just know you are not alone in your disappointment!
Here are some of the other things that just don't compare:
Fish & Chips
Fish and chips.
Fish and chips might be a staple on most bar menus here but it just feels wrong to me. First of all, you're nearly always served fries (which are not the same as British chips).
Also if you head to any chip shop in the UK, it's all about what you order alongside your meal and I'm yet to find somewhere with curry sauce or gravy.
Pubs
Although there are some great bars and breweries around, nothing really compares to a pub.
Sometimes I miss just heading up to the bar and ordering instead of table service. I definitely miss good pub Sunday Roast dinner. Yes, the beer might be sub-par but you learn to love it.
Public Transport
London public transport.
One thing I noticed when I moved is that almost everyone drives in Canada and now I see why.
Public transportation is severely lacking. In Calgary, getting anywhere outside of downtown is an ordeal and when I've asked people in other cities, they've said the same.
I really took the tube for granted.
Tea
It might be a stereotype but I can't really function in the day without multiple cups of tea and I learnt the hard way that Canadian tea just isn't the same.
Sure, they might carry the same branding but there's something... not right about it. The first thing I ask someone to bring if they're visiting from the UK is teabags.
Live Music
One of the things I miss the most is the live music scene in the UK. I'm starting to feel like most musicians just avoid Canada altogether when touring and it's super rare for big artists to stop anywhere between Vancouver, Toronto or Montreal.
Even music festivals aren't really the same. Give me a muddy Glastonbury field anytime.
Chain Restaurants
Don't get me wrong. Canada does have some amazing places to eat but the U.K. loves a middle-of-the-road chain and we're good at them. Pretty much every town will have the same options – Nando's, Wagamama, YoSushi, Pizza Express.
All I'm really trying to say is that I miss Wagamama.