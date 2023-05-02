These Toronto Brunch Spots Were Just Named Among The Top 100 In Canada For 2023
The perfect excuse for a brunch date.
It's time to plan a brunch date! A bunch of Toronto brunch spots were just named among the top places in the country for mid-morning feasts.
Online restaurant-reservation service OpenTable revealed Canada’s 100 Most Popular Brunch Restaurants for 2023 and 18 Toronto venues made the cut.
Whether you're craving French toast, a Belgian waffle, or eggs for breakfast, these top spots in the city have you covered.
The list was compiled by analyzing more than one million reviews by verified OpenTable diners between March 1, 2022 and February 28, 2023 and features brunch restaurants across five provinces.
Ontario is home to the most restaurants, with 49 places making the list. It's followed by BC with 29, Alberta with nine, Quebec with eight and Atlantic Canada with five.
Toronto brunch spots that were named include 1 Kitchen, a farm-to-table venue located in 1 Hotel. Another popular brunch venue that made the list is Maison Selby, a historic French restaurant.
Here are all of the Toronto brunch restaurants that were named in alphabetical order:
- 1 Kitchen
- Allen's
- Almond Butterfly Bistro W
- Amal Restaurant
- Café Boulud
- Chula Taberna Mexicana
- CLOCKWORK
- Diwan at the Aga Khan Museum
- Her Father's Cider Bar + Kitchen
- Le Sélect Bistro
- Maison Selby
- Marked
- Mira Mira Diner
- Parellel
- REIGN
- RH Courtyard Restaurant at RH Toronto
- Sassafraz
- Terroni Sud Forno Produzione e Spaccio (Spaccio East)