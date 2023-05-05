A Toronto Restaurant Is Going Viral For Serving A Massive Breakfast For Only $7 (VIDEO)
A hidden gem of a Toronto restaurant is causing a stir on social media with its affordable and massive breakfast deal.
A TikToker, Ashley Flores recently posted a video gushing about her favourite breakfast spot in Toronto, where she scores a massive breakfast combo for only $7 with only an extra $1 for coffee.
Her video has so far been watched 54.2K times, with many people in the comments taking notes for their next morning outing.
The restaurant is called Queen Star, and it's located on Queen Street and Dovercourt. In the video, Flores talks about how she loves going to Queen Star on a rainy day because she can sit in peace without anybody bothering her.
"It's not the prettiest place, but I don't really care. The food is good, it's cheap, and I can sit here in peace without anybody bothering me," she said in her video.
Queen Star does, in fact, offer a variety of breakfast options at unbeatable prices. For only $6.95, you can get either a 2-egg breakfast with bacon or sausage or ham, served with Home Fries, Toast, and Jam or a 3-egg breakfast with bacon or sausage or ham, served with Home Fries, Toast, and Jam.
Flores ordered a breakfast special and a black coffee and told Narcity she's now been going to the restaurant for two years now.
"I like the consistency of always getting my window seat and just knowing it's going to be right there ready for me," she said in her video. "Overall, the bill is always super cheap, and the food's always good."
If you're feeling a bit hungrier, for only $7.95, you can get a 2-egg breakfast with peameal bacon, which comes with home Fries, toast, and jam.
For those who prefer sweeter breakfasts, Queen Star also offers delicious french toast for $5.95 and pancakes for $5.95. And if you're feeling adventurous, you can try their chocolate chip pancakes for $6.95.
"I’m coming to take your window seat, lol," one person commented on the video. "The family that runs the restaurant is so sweet," another person said.
Queen Star confirmed to Narcity in a phone call that it has been in business in Toronto for 24 years.
With so many expensive brunch options in the city, it's refreshing to see a restaurant offering such a great deal on breakfast.
Queen Star Restaurant
Queen Star Restaurant staff.
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Chinese and Canadian Food
Address: 1116 Queen St W, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Queen Star is a hidden gem of a restaurant that offers delicious breakfast at affordable prices in Toronto. With its cozy atmosphere and friendly service, it's a great spot for those who want to enjoy a hearty meal without breaking the bank.