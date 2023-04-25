Toronto Is Getting A New Thai-Style Brunch & Afternoon Tea That Will Whisk You Away To Asia
From the same people behind Kiin and PAI.
Listen up, brunch lovers! A new brunch experience is coming to Toronto and it will whisk you away to Asia. You can indulge in all sorts of Thai-style dishes including mini doughnuts.
Kiin, Toronto's Royal Thai-inspired fine dining establishment is launching Kiin Café, a "neighbourhood hub for guests to grab a Thai coffee and espresso drinks, fresh housemade mini doughnuts, and traditional Thai brunch staples."
Thai-style brunch at Kiin Café.Courtesy of @kruorstudio
The venue is owned by restaurateur couple Chef Nuit Regular and Jeff Regular, who are known for Thai restaurants such as PAI.
The cafe will offer a curated brunch menu with "traditional Thai breakfast and lunch staples" reminiscent of Chef Nuit's childhood. You can expect authentic dishes like Khao Mun Gai (Hainanese Chicken Rice), Guay Jub (Thai-style Rice Noodle Soup), and Khai Gratha (Thai-style Pan-Fried Eggs).
There will also be a variety of authentic snacks including Patong Gho (Thai crullers) and Khanom Krok (Thai Coconut Puddings).
As for drinks, you can sip on Thai beverages like Owliang (Thai coffee with condensed milk), Cha Chug (Thai pulled milk tea), Pandan-Butterfly Pea Latte, Nom Chompoo (Thai pink milk), as well as housemade sodas like Pomelo Marmalade and Lychee.
"This menu is very nostalgic to me and my team," Chef Nuit, Executive Chef and Co-owner of Kiin said in a press release. "Kiin Café is an opportunity for me to show Toronto another aspect of the Thai culinary culture."
Not only can you enjoy Thai-style brunch at the new cafe, you can also indulge in a Thai-inspired afternoon tea menu. The venue plans to launch this experience in the coming weeks.
Kiin Café is open for soft launch this week and will have its grand opening on May 1.
Kiin Café
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Thai
Address: 326 Adelaide St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Indulge in authentic Thai-style brunch at this new cafe.