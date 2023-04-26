Toronto's Swanky New Mediterranean Restaurant Has A $130 Pasta Dish & Here's A Look Inside
It's tucked away on King Street West 🍝.
A new Toronto restaurant has opened its doors to the public and it'll transport you to the Mediterranean Sea on a warm day.
Margo is located on the fourth floor of a members-only club, Clio, on King Street West and is one of the newest editions to Toronto's food scene.
Executive Chef Marc Cheng and Chef de Cuisine Jo Castrinos have created Margo's menu, which showcases fresh ingredients and unique flavours inspired by the Iberian Peninsula to the shores of Lebanon, and it includes a 2-pound plate of lobster pasta.
@narcitytoronto
A new Toronto restaurant has opened its doors to the public and Narcity’s Mira Nabulsi swears it’ll transport you right to the Mediterranean Sea on a warm day. Margo is located on the fourth floor of the members-only club, Clio, on King Street West, and is one of the newest editions to the food scene in the 6ix. #toronto #mediterraneanfood #kingstreetwest #ontario #narcity #canada
Narcity got a first look at the restaurant and some of its featured items that customers can try every day of the week for dinner. Margo is also open to the public on Sunday for brunch but welcomes only Clio members during lunch hours.
The Space
Margo can be found on 600 King Street West, tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the entertainment district.
The outside of Clio.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
Taken up to the fourth floor, in an elevator surrounded by flower wallpaper, the doors open to a different world. The restaurant's interior has many vibrant colours and flowers, bringing the space to life.
Margo the restaurant.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
Mediterranean flowers fill the ceilings and walls, giving that restaurant a summer vibe. The pictures hung on the walls also add to the young and modern feel: dimmed lights and airy music work together to transport guests to Europe.
The Food
Margo has a great dinner menu with many options catering to many people. They have spreads, cold and hot mezze, salads, mains, large dishes and desserts.
Flaming Saganaki at Margo.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
Some notable items on the menu include a flaming saganaki, which originates in Greek and is made with Nabulsi cheese (yes, that's my last name), ouzo, lemon and Aleppo.
It comes out on its own table while servers light it on fire, making the cheese sizzle and taste charred.
Saganaki at Margo.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
The octopus dish is unlike any other. Pieces of juicy octopus are placed on a bed of lemon potato pave with aioli, preserved lemon and olive salsa. The dish is quite refreshing and light yet very flavourful.
The Lamb Rack at Margo.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
If you enjoy lamb, then they've got that too. The lamb rack, which tasted super juicy, is sourced for Ontario's Beverly Creek Farms, lies on a green olive puree, and is topped with aged balsamic.
Lobster Pasta at Margo.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
Last but not least, the $130 pasta is one of the most expensive items on the menu. It is a 2-pound plate of lobster pasta. The dish has linguine colatura, cod roe and tarragon butter, with the juiciest lobster that's easy to cut up and enjoy.
The Dessert
There were so many dessert options to choose from that included The Lemon, a flaming Baked Alaska and Margo's Chocolate Cake.
The Lemon at Margo.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
The Lemon was the most recommended dessert and it was super refreshing. Literally shaped like a lemon and using lemon as a main ingredient, this dessert was divine.
The presentation was terrific because the dessert looked so real. Customers can break into a lemon-shaped shell and taste the lemon curd, yuzu cream, lemon crumble, and cocoa nibs.
The Drinks
Finally, what's a snazzy food menu without some thirst-quenching drinks? Well, Margo has an extensive cocktail menu filled with unique blends and mixes.
Mischievous Night and Dragonfruit Sangria at Margo.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
Some notable drink choices are their take on an espresso martini, which they call Mischievous Night. Another popular summer drink is a sangria, but at Margo it's a Dragonfruit Sangria with sherry, strawberry puree, hibiscus syrup and dragon fruit.
Rendezvous and Viola at Margo.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
They also have a sparkly drink called Viola that literally shimmers, served in a champagne flute that is super pretty and refreshing. But, if you love lavender, then make sure to try their Rendezvous.
Margo
Mira Nabulsi at Margo.
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Mediterranean Cuisine
Address: 600 King Street West, 4th floor, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: To try unique Mediterranean dishes with fresh ingredients in a swanky Toronto restaurant in the heart of the entertainment district. You can also book a table on Opentable for your preferred time and date.