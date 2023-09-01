I've Lived In Toronto For A Decade & Here Are My 6 Favourite Date Night Restaurants
Toronto is so romantic if you know where to go!
Toronto can be as romantic as any other city in the world — if you know where to take your date to impress them. Luckily for you, I'm a hopeless romantic who loves to dress up, feel pretty and be wowed by the simplest things, so I never forget a fantastic date spot.
If you've been in the 6ix long enough, you'll know that each neighbourhood in Toronto can be romantic in its own little way.
The Beaches is perfect for a day by the water, and dinner in a quiet neighbourhood restaurant. West Queen West has its charm thanks to the various streets that branch off of iit, each with its own little vibe, like Ossington Avenue. You then have Parkdale, Dundas West, Little Italy, Harbourfront, Rosedale and so much more.
After living in Toronto for 10 years and being on my fair share of dates, I can confidently make a list of places that I think are worth taking your person on a date to and I'll tell you exactly why.
Also, they are great for friend dates too, so don't set this aside just because Tinder's been a bit slow lately. It's always a good day to take someone you care about to a restaurant that will make them feel special.
Here are 6 date night Toronto restaurants that are worth every bite at their respective price tags.
Mira Mira Diner
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1963 Queen St E, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: Obviously, I had to start the list off by mentioning a restaurant with my name in it, twice. But Mira Mira Diner is my newest Toronto discovery and I'm absolutely obsessed.
I low-key wanted to gatekeep this one because I don't want to wait in line for a table on their cute outdoor patio, but I'm a selfless person and have to share.
Mira Mira Diner is located in The Beaches and most recently my best friend and I went on a date there, where we made a reservation for 7:30 p.m. but went to the area two hours earlier, sat on a bench by the water and watched as dogs swam, people paddled and families walked.
Afterwards, we made our way to Mira Mira Diner and sat on their quaint patio. With a pink flower on each wooden table and twinkly lights dangling above you, this place feels as far away from a typical diner as possible.
I went and got their fish & chips and mussels and fell in love with the freshness of the food. The fish wasn't too oily and their chips weren't fries. They are flat crinkle-cut potatoes that come with a dipping sauce and it was delicious.
I then went back with the same girlfriend but this time brought a third and I had their Ontario burrata, coconut shrimp, fish & chips and steamed mussels.
Oh, and both times we enjoyed their sticky toffee pudding with ice cream dessert — Yum!
Take your date here and share; you won't regret it.
J's Steak Frites
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 1198 Queen St W, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: If you feel like you might be pretty indecisive on a first date, then I couldn't recommend J's Steak Frites any more than this.
J's Steak Frites has one combo on the menu: steak and frites. Isn't that great?
All you have to decide is how well you want your meat cooked and if you want more fries because the frites are unlimited.
For $56 per person, you get a 10oz striploin steak with their house sauce, candied walnut green salad (yummy), and unlimited fries.
If your date loves fries like I do, she will be pleased with this Toronto restaurant. Also, it's intimate and small, making it a perfect date place.
Most tables had two people at them, so it was definitely a date restaurant. Also, the lights were dim, the music was low and the vibes were romantic AF.
Mamakas Taverna
Price: 💸💸
Address: 80 Ossington Ave, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: Anyone who knows me will know that Mamakas Taverna is one of my favourite Toronto restaurants. It's a place that has amazing food, immaculate vibes, friendly staff and not a bad price point for the experience that you have.
Don't get me wrong, a bill at Mamakas is not cheap but it's worth it, to be honest.
I purposefully don't go to this particular Greek restaurant so often because I want to keep its magic alive in my eyes. But I find it to be a perfect place for a first date or a double date.
Their outdoor patio is so cozy in the summer, and people-watching is super fun because Ossington is always a great time. But their indoor seating is also a vibe because it transports you to Greece.
My must-try recommendations are the keftedes, spanakopita and paidakia.
Oh, and a perfect way to end the date is by going to Bang Bang Ice Cream and cooling down after such a delicious meal.
Le Select Bistro
Price: 💸💸
Address: 432 Wellington St W, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: Hidden away from Toronto's hustle and bustle, Le Select Bistro is conveniently located on Wellington and Spadina. The best part is that it feels like a restaurant in Paris.
People typically go to this bistro for their steak, but I really enjoy their burger. It might not be super elegant for a first date, but you could eat it with a fork and knife and that will definitely be a conversation starter.
Also, Le Select's tartare de saumon is so good. The ingredients include a hard-boiled egg, red onion, caper, crème fresh, chervil and toasted baguette. At the start, it didn't sound too good, but it was love at first bite.
During the summer, they have an outdoor patio overlooking the quiet street, but their indoor vibes are very date-y.
Daphne
@narcitytoronto
Narcity’s Mira Nabulsi checked out Daphne in Toronto’s Financial District, a new upscale restaurant serving modern twists on classic American dishes. 🍽️ Mira tried a number of items on the menu, including a roasted bone marrow that she says left her “shook.” An outing at Daphne may not come cheap depending on what you order, but we think it’s a luxurious dining experience worth trying at least once. Have you been to Daphne? Let us know in the comments!
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 67 Richmond St W, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: Part of Toronto's newest series of restaurants, Daphne, opened just over a month ago, and when I went to cover its opening, I was instantly impressed.
If you want to impress your date, just like I did, Daphne is the way to go.
It's new, classy and delicious.
Daphne gives its customers a modern twist to American food, and their bone marrow dish is something I still think about.
Il Covo
Price: 💸💸
Address: 585 College St, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: Italian food can be pretty diverse, especially if you walk around Little Italy, but Il Covo is the hidden spot you need to check out because it will show your date that you know where the hidden gems are in such a mainstream area.
Little Italy has gained a lot of attention recently, as the area is known for its trendy but hidden gems. And while many of these spots are quite casual, Il Covo is not.
The family-run restaurant makes its pasta in-house, the menu features all sorts of traditional Italian dishes with an Il Covo twist.
Their menu changes according to the season, so their food items are specifically curated and designed to accommodate the fresh produce found in the market. In other words, if you go once every season, you technically won't have the same dish twice.