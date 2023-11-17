These 8 Toronto Restaurants Serve The Best Steak Frites & You Could Dine Like A Celebrity
Stars shout out these steakhouses all the time!
There's nothing like a top-notch plate of steak frites at a high-end restaurant, whether you're a celebrity visitor, a Toronto athlete or just someone who is looking for a great dinner out. But which steakhouses are the best in the city?
Some of the best steakhouses in Toronto are those with a history and a name to go along with it, like Barberian's Steak House, where celebrities in town are often spotted. Still, there are many new and up-and-coming restaurants that also serve delicious meats that you should know about.
Finding the best steak restaurants in Toronto can be tricky because there are so many different ways to prepare it, and that makes it hard to compare. Still, there are some names that always seem to come up when you ask locals about the best places to get a steak.
We've compiled some of the best restaurants in Toronto that serve delicious steaks and perfectly crispy fries as a starting point for your foodie adventures. But, keep in mind that many spots in the city serve the delicacy, and it would simply take too long to list them all.
Here are eight of the best steak restaurants in the city, according to locals, the Narcity Eat & Drink team and celebs who have shouted out their favourites over the years.
Barberian's Steak House
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 7 Elm St, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: During TIFF 2023, Nickelback told Narcity that their favourite place to eat a wholesome steak in Toronto is Barberian's Steak House.
The restaurant is hidden on Elm Street within walking distance from Toronto's famous Yonge and Dundas Square. Besides snacks and some appetizers, Barberian's serves 10 different kinds of steak dishes with five side options.
Their flavours are so popular that they even sell their steak spice at the restaurant, so you can try making a Barberian-style steak at home.
The Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl was also spotted at the restaurant alongside Omar Hakim and Greg Kurstin last year.
Also, Jonathan Bailey of Bridgerton was spotted filming Fellow Travelers at Barberian's Steak House.
Harbour 60
Price: 💸💸💸💸
Address: 60 Harbour St, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: Another celebrity hot spot in Toronto is Harbour 60. This fine-dining steak restaurant was first established in 1917. From iced shellfish to raw bar specialties and other delicacies, Harbour 60 has a lot to offer, although visitors often rave about the steak in particular.
The reviews for this spot are great, but with that comes quite a hefty price tag. Steak prices start at $98 and can go up to $575. So, if you want to dine here, plan it for a special occasion because it certainly won't be for your typical Thursday night.
NBA star Scottie Barnes recently told Narcity that Harbour 60 is one of the places to be if you're hoping to bump into Drake, LeBron James or a Toronto Raptor.
Additionally, Too Hot To Handle's Carly Lawrence said that Harbour 60 is the perfect date spot in Toronto.
J's Steak Frites
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 1198 Queen St W, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: This steakhouse is special because it doesn't have a menu and only offers one thing: steak and unlimited fries.
For $56 per person, Torontonians can expect to get a 10oz NY striploin steak made with their special house sauce and served with a candied walnut green salad and unlimited french fries. You tell them how you like your steak cooked and that's that.
This date night spot allows patrons to enjoy a night filled with romantic music, candlelit tables and intimate vibes.
Côte de Bœuf
Price: 💸💸
Address: 130 Ossington Ave, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: This French bistro is located on Toronto's Ossington Avenue, and it's special because it acts like a butcher too.
"Beef is locally sourced and butchered in-house, old-way, by handsaw and our chefs make their own varieties of terrines and foie gras," they state on their website.
So you know, when dining here, that you're having some of the best steak in the city. Their steak tartare, Tartare de bœuf au couteau, is one that you should definitely try, but their steak frites, prime dry-aged ribeye and Côte de Bœuf are the stars of the show.
STK Steakhouse
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 153 Yorkville Ave, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: Another Scottie Barnes favourite is STK Steakhouse. It's safe to say that athletes need their protein after playing professional-level sports, so it would make sense for steak restaurants to be fan favourites across the basketball world.
The international chain has a location in Toronto's Yorkville and they are known for their steaks, obviously.
The restaurant has a lot of steaks to choose from, varying by size, price, sauces and sides.
They've got eight sauces, 12 meat options and so many other things to eat too.
Milou
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1375 Dundas St W, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: Milou is a bistro in the Dundas West neighbourhood that's a great date night spot with delicious steak frites. The dish is prepared in a very simple and straightforward way, but that just allows all the great flavours to come out.
The peppercorn sauce compliments the perfectly cooked Bavette steak and the side of aioli is a great combination with their fries. It's a must-try!
Biff's Bistro
Price: 💸💸
Address: 4 Front St E, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: Biff's Bistro is a restaurant "where modern-day Paris meets classic French comfort in Toronto's downtown core."
Biff's serves all kinds of dishes, but their steak frites are literally highlighted on its menu.
There are two different options to choose from: either an 8oz contre-filet or 6oz filet de boeuf that comes with green beans, frites, red wine jus and Béarnaise sauce.
Jacobs & Co. Steakhouse
Price: 💸💸💸💸
Address: 12 Brant St, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: This fine-dining restaurant is tucked away from King Street West's business area and serves the city's most famous and expensive steaks.
The restaurant has an elegant and modern vibe to it, with a piano bar and a long history of being one of the best spots to eat in the city. It's even mentioned in the Michelin Guide.
Not to mention Barnes again, but he gave Jacobs & Co. Steakhouse a shoutout and said he brings his friends there to show them the "best steak" in the city.
Jacobs & Co. Steakhouse offers so many meats that they have an extensive menu with just steaks.
As of November 15, the cheapest steak costs $54 for 6oz Canada Prime Angus from P.E.I, aged 45 days. Meanwhile, the most expensive one costs $640 for a 16oz striploin, an A5 Takamori (Drunken Wagyu) Yamaguchi Prefecture.
The restaurant serves its Caesar salad table side and has an elegant and modern vibe.
