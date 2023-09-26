Simu Liu Shares 9 Of His Fav Toronto Restaurants & Here's Where You Should Dine Next (VIDEO)
Get your reservations ready!
Simu Liu may be a Hollywood star now, but as a Toronto native, he knows his way around the city's best restaurants.
The 34-year-old Marvel andBarbie star grew up in Mississauga, Ontario, right inside the GTA, and he's developed a keen list of his favourite restaurants over the years.
Narcity sat down withKim's Convenience star for his new Cheetos campaign for "cheetle" and after chatting about what cottage snacks he has to have on trips up to Muskoka and whether or not he ever googles himself, we played a little game.
In a rapid-fire Q&A session, Narcity asked Liu what the best restaurants in the 6ix are for sushi, boba, Jamaican patties, roti, steak, seafood, and dive bars.
Liu rattled off all of his favourite spots in Toronto, from the iconic Harbour 60 to Fisherman Lobster Clubhouse and if you're wondering where else this actor loves to eat, keep on reading.
@narcitytoronto
Best 🍣? Best Boba? Best 🥩? Simu Liu gives us his "Best of Toronto" list! #toronto #torontolife #torontofood @Simu Liu
What is the best sushi restaurant in Toronto?
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Japanese
Address: 102 Yorkville Avenue, Unit 4 (Lower Level) Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This upscale restaurant in Yorkville will give you a multi-sensory fine dining experience in the style of traditional Kyōto-style Kaiseki. This dining style is related to traditional Japanese tea ceremonies, and you can expect your food to be treated like art, according to their website.
For each person, dinner will cost you $380 before tax, so if you're looking for an upscale experience, you'll find it here.
Just remember to not wear perfume or scented lotion so as not to disturb the meal and dress to impress!
What is the best Korean BBQ restaurant in Toronto?
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Korean BBQ
Address: 7388 Yonge Street Unit C1, Thornhill, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for some Korean BBQ endorsed by Simu Liu and you don't mind heading a little bit out of the city, you need to check this spot out.
Sariwon Korean BBQ has plenty of options to choose from, so if you're headed down with a big group, you can ball out and split a fresh meat or beef platter and cook up some delicious marinated beef, sirloin, pork belly and more.
What is the best boba tea in Toronto?
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Bubble tea
Address: The Alley has multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: Bubble tea lovers will be able to find this shop all over Ontario, with locations across the province.
You can sip on classic drinks like Milk Tea and more unique and drool-worthy options like Crunchy Tiramisu Milk Tea, Crunchy Cocoa Milk Tea, Sea Salt Pineapple Green Tea and more.
Where are the best Jamaican patty's in Toronto?
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Jamaican
Address: 187 Baldwin Street, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This iconic Jamaican patty spot is in the heart of Kensington, and if you're hankering for a spicy beef or chicken patty, you can't go wrong with Liu's favourite spot in the city.
After you grab your patty, you can also spend some time exploring the rest of Kensington while you munch and walk!
Where is the best steakhouse in Toronto?
Price: 💸💸💸
Where: Harbour 60
Cuisine: Steakhouse
Address: 60 Harbour Street, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Harbour 60 is a fabulous restaurant for special occasions like birthdays and anniversaries. While the steak house is on the pricier side, you'll be blown away by its beautiful interior and decadent dishes such as a seafood tower, beluga caviar and more.
Not to mention Drake and Lebron James have also frequented this high-brow joint. So it's definitely well-loved among celebrity circles — who knows who you might spot over dinner!
What is the best roti restaurant in Toronto?
Dhal Puri and Curry Boneless Chicken from Roti Roti Family Restaurant.
Roti Roti Family Restaurant | Facebook
Price: 💸
Where: Roti Roti Family Restaurant
Cuisine: Caribbean
Address: 979 Albion Road, Etobicoke, ON
Why You Need To Go: This family-owned restaurant is right outside of Toronto in Etobicoke and specializes in traditional Trinidad rotis, according to their Facebook.
So if you're looking for some Caribbean food just outside of the city, you may want to try this superhero's favourite roti joint.
What is the best steakhouse in Toronto?
Price: 💸💸💸
Where: The Keg
Cuisine: Steakhouse
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: The Keg is a well-loved steakhouse chain with no-nonsense good food. So if you're looking for a classic steak joint in Toronto or the rest of the country, you can't go wrong with this popular venue.
Toronto is also home to The Keg's haunted mansion as well, so if you want a spooky dining experience, you can check out the Jarvis Street location.
Where is the best seafood in Toronto?
Price:💸💸💸
Where: Fisherman Lobster Clubhouse
Cuisine: Seafood
Address: 4020 Finch Avenue East, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you've ever wanted to feast on an enormous tower of seafood, look no further. Liu has expressed his love for this restaurant several times, including in a video tour of his favourite spots in the city, and it's no surprise.
You can get a tower of king crab, lobster or Vancouver crab, so tuck your bib in, melt your butter and get ready to dig in.
What is the best dive bar in Toronto?
Price: 💸
Where: Sneaky Dee's
Cuisine: Tex Mex restuarant & bar
Address: 431 College Street, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This bar and music venue is one of the best dive bars in the city if you're looking for cheap drinks and good old-fashioned affordable pub snacks like nachos and wings.
You can grab a drink on a Saturday night and relax in a booth while listening to some cool local live music or hit the dance floor and let loose.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.