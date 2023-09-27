Simu Liu Says Taylor Swift Has Some Of The Best Advice For 'Dealing With Nay-Sayers'
Her lyrics really speak to him.
Canadian actor Simu Liu may not have always been a fan of Taylor Swift, but he says his recent conversion to full-on Swiftie has actually made a difference in how he handles fame.
Narcity sat down with the Barbie star to chat about his new "Cheetle" campaign for Cheetos, and Liu got to talking about the impact Swift's music has had on him when it comes to dealing with haters.
"Taylor has some of the best advice for dealing with the nay-sayers and the haters in so many of her songs, whether it's Shake It Off, or Karma or New Romantics," Liu told Narcity.
"I'm finding new things in her songs every day that I'm like, 'Oh my God, that's just so incredible that you would put that into worlds so perfectly."
As Liu's affection for the artist has grown, he said he's come to appreciate some of her lesser-known songs like The Great War, Daylight, Cornelia Street and All Too Well (the 10-minute version, of course).
"She's got this wonderful unique ability to just tap into what everyone is feeling, and I just think she's so real for that," said Liu.
In July 2023, Liu attended Swift's Eras tour in Seattle with his girlfriend Allison Hsu, and he collected a massive container full of friendship bracelets from fans.
In a tweet, Liu said he was "BLOWN away" by the Eras Tour.
"what a night in seattle!!! i was absolutely BLOWN away by the eras tour, by taylor and by all of the amazing and kind swifties that stopped by the tent to say hello and give a bracelet. you really showed me that kindness always wins. bravo!!!
Swift has plenty more concert dates coming up on her world tour, so who knows, maybe Liu will have to attend another show!
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.