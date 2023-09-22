Simu Liu Shares His Favourite Cottage Snacks He Has To Have In Muskoka & They're Super Classic
Muskoka isn't complete without snacks!
Simu Liu spent some time up in Muskoka this summer, and any Canadian who knows the beauty of cottage country knows it must be matched with delicious snacks.
Narcity chatted with Liu about his Cheetos campaign on "cheetle" fingers which is the residue of Cheetos left behind on your fingers, and he dished all about his favourite cottage snacks.
Liu told Narcity that the three must-have cottage snacks he has to have on hand are Diet Pepsi, Flaming Hot Cheetos and S'mores.
"I'll have to start by stating the obvious. Cheetos Flaming Hot. Definitely more of a crunchy guy than a puffs guy."
When it comes to sweets, Liu said S'mores is just an iconic snack to have up at the cottage, and since he doesn't drink alcohol, Diet Pepsi is his substitute for hard seltzers and ciders.
So if you ever have the chance to host Liu up at your cottage, make sure your cupboards are stacked with these treats.
Liu posted an Instagram dump of his time spent in Muskoka with his girlfriend, Allison Hsu, this summer and he called Goshulak island In Msukoka his "safe haven."
"Goshulak Island has been my safe haven for over a decade. I’ve lived a lot of life and seen many things in those years, but nothing quite compares the to majesty of the lake. slicing through the smooth water at golden hour. stifled laughs amidst board game arguments past midnight." Liu wrote in his caption.
It's clear Liu has a soft spot for Muskoka, like plenty of other celebs that also vacation in the great north.
