Simu Liu Was A Total Fanboy At Taylor Swift's Concert & Shared Some Deep-Cut Swiftie Takes
He got so many friendship bracelets!
Simu Liu went to Taylor Swift's Eras Tourand was blown away by the singer's performance and fans.
Swift's concerts have had plenty of A-list guests attend, from Matty Healy to Emma Stone, and the Barbie and Marvel star is the latest to witness her performance.
In a tweet on July 24, Liu wrote, "What a night in Seattle!!! I was absolutely BLOWN away by the eras tour, by Taylor and by all of the amazing and kind Swifties that stopped by the tent to say hello and give a bracelet. You really showed me that kindness always wins. Bravo!!!'
The Canadian shared photos from the concert with his girlfriend, Allison Hsu, smiling in the tent at the Seattle concert. The Marvel star even had a patch of Swift on his shirt and a stack of friendship bracelets on his wrist.
Swiftie fans are well known for swapping friendship bracelets at her concerts, and Liu had two wrists full of bracelets and a cup full of them from fans.
"My literal cup runneth over. Thanks to everyone who stopped by to chat and give me a bracelet!! I was absolutely blown away by the eras tour and the by the Seatle Swifties," Liu wrote in an Instagram story showing off his bracelets.
Liu is a Swiftie, and while Hsu went to night one of the Seattle tour, he did a Twitter AMA thread where he shared that his favourite albums are "1989" and "Lover" but noted that "Midnights" also gets a lot of play in-house too.
A fan asked the star what surprise songs he was hoping for during Swift's concert, and he said that he and Hsu had their fingers crossed for "King of My Heart," in a tweet.
Liu also shared that his favourite Swift song is "The Great War."
Taylor Swift may be bringing her Eras Tour to Canada following fan outrage after no Canadian tour dates were released, prompting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to reach out to Swift, according to a fan account on Twitter.
So who knows, maybe Liu will come back to Canada for another show since he seems to have a great time in Seattle!