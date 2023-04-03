Selena Gomez Rocked Out At Taylor Swift's Dallas Concert & So Many Other Celebrities Attended
Her star-studded bestie squad is obviously still in full force!
Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour rolled into the Dallas area this past weekend, and there might as well have been a red carpet with all of the celebrity sightings. The star-studded guest list included her besties, Selena Gomez and Emma Roberts.
Swift played three shows at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, but Texas fans got a little more than they expected.
The pop star famously has a VIP section for her family and friends to watch the 44-song show. So, when fans looked over at the area on April 1 and saw Selena Gomez donning a Folklore-inspired outfit and conversing with actor Ethan Hawke, they might have thought it was an April Fool's joke.
Only, it was, indeed, real.
Selena at Taylor Swift Eras Tour
A TikToker (@julia_17120) posted a clip of the A-list pair that had fans, both in person and in the comments, absolutely freaking out.
"I was like is that Ethan Hawke?!" a person commented.
The Dead Poets Society star, who lives in the Lone Star State, attended the show most likely because of his daughter Maya Hawke. She turned him into a Swiftie last year, according to Entertainment Weekly.
Another clip shows Gomez living her best life in full-blown Swiftie bliss while jamming with her little sister, Gracie, to songs like "Karma" and "Love Story."
Selena dancing to Love story at eras tour
The cheery clip is tugging at the heartstrings of the many fans who grew up both listening to the Swift's music and watching Gomez on Disney Channel's Wizards of Waverly Place.
"So, you're telling me I'm watching the wizard I started watching at 7 years old jumping and singing to the first song of Taylor's 'I Remember' — yeah, I'm crying," a user wrote.
The female support did not stop there. Even Emma Roberts was spotted at the Saturday night show and took selfies with fans.
We met Emma robberts at Taylor Swift in Arlington tx at the at&t stadium soo cool 🤩
Roberts recently rocked out in the crowd at the Las Vegas concert on March 25.
It seems she's following around her best friend like a lovesick groupie, but who can blame her?